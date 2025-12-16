



Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from Jordan for Ethiopia on Tuesday, concluding the first leg of his three-nation tour. Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah-II personally bid farewell to the Prime Minister at the airport in Amman, a gesture that underscored the robust bilateral relations between India and Jordan.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted this warm send-off in a post on X, noting that the Crown Prince drove PM Modi to the airport himself. This rare personal touch signified the depth of friendship between the two leaders and their nations.





Prior to his departure, PM Modi visited the Jordan Museum alongside the Crown Prince. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared on X that the leaders explored ancient links between India and Jordan, embodying the theme of "Vikas bhi Virasat bhi" – development alongside heritage.





HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Vice-Chair of the Jordan Museum, provided a special tour for the dignitaries. The Crown Prince again demonstrated his hospitality by personally driving PM Modi to the museum, reflecting centuries-old civilisational connections.





During his stay in Jordan, PM Modi addressed the India-Jordan Business Forum in Amman, attended by King Abdullah-II and the Crown Prince. He emphasised opportunities for enhanced trade, business, and investment ties across key sectors.





PM Modi spotlighted potential collaborations in digital public infrastructure, fintech, health-tech, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, fertilisers, green energy, and sustainable infrastructure. He positioned India and Jordan as prospective trusted partners in global supply chains.





The Prime Minister invited businesses and start-ups from both countries to forge partnerships for mutual growth. This business engagement aimed to bolster economic ties amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.





As PM Modi proceeded to Ethiopia – the second stop and his first official visit to the Land of Origins – members of the Indian diaspora there hailed the trip as "iconic". The two-day state visit promises significant diplomatic advancements.





In Ethiopia, PM Modi will engage in talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, the Nobel laureate. He is also scheduled to address a Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament, elevating the visit's profile.





The Indian community in Ethiopia expressed optimism about the outcomes. Ramendra Shah noted improvements in healthcare cooperation, including research partnerships with Indian hospitals such as Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.





Shah highlighted an expansion plan for the hospital to add 400 beds and called for financial support from Indian philanthropic organisations. He anticipated that PM Modi's visit would strengthen India-Ethiopia relations, particularly through BRICS frameworks.





In his departure statement from India, PM Modi referenced Addis Ababa as the headquarters of the African Union. He recalled India's role during its 2023 G20 Presidency in securing permanent membership for the African Union in the grouping.





The Prime Minister expressed eagerness for detailed discussions with Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali and interactions with the Indian diaspora in Addis Ababa. These engagements aim to deepen strategic partnerships.





Following Ethiopia, PM Modi will conclude his tour in Oman from 17 to 18 December. This three-nation itinerary – Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman – signals India's proactive outreach in the Middle East and Africa.





The visits come at a time of heightened global focus on South-South cooperation, energy security, and sustainable development. PM Modi's engagements are poised to yield tangible benefits in trade, investment, and people-to-people ties.





The tour exemplifies India's foreign policy of fostering enduring friendships while advancing economic and strategic interests. Observers expect announcements on new initiatives that could reshape regional collaborations.





Based On ANI Report







