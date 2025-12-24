



Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath has publicly expressed profound gratitude to India for its swift and substantial assistance following the devastation wrought by Cyclone Ditwah.





In a statement delivered on Tuesday, Herath hailed New Delhi's Operation Sagar Bandhu as a testament to India's role as a first responder in times of crisis.





Herath specifically commended the comprehensive $450 million assistance package that India has proposed for Sri Lanka's reconstruction efforts in the cyclone's aftermath. This package forms part of India's broader economic support, which includes $4 billion extended through lines of credit to bolster Colombo's economy.





The minister highlighted India's ongoing contributions, such as emergency financing, foreign exchange support, and a $20.66 million allocation to settle payments for projects under existing credit lines. He emphasised that Sri Lanka deeply values this continuous aid in stabilising its economy.





Herath also appreciated External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent visit to Colombo, describing it as a strong reflection of the enduring friendship and partnership between the two nations. On behalf of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the government, and the people of Sri Lanka, he extended heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar for their support amid economic challenges.





The minister recalled India's unprecedented assistance totalling $4 billion, encompassing lines of credit for essential goods and petroleum, bilateral currency swaps, and liability affirmations. He further noted India's pivotal role in facilitating Sri Lanka's debt restructuring process.





Operation Sagar Bandhu, aligned with India's Neighbourhood First policy, was promptly launched to deliver humanitarian aid to those affected by the cyclone. Under this initiative, New Delhi dispatched relief supplies and extended help to restore critical infrastructure, including bridges.





During his visit to Colombo as Prime Minister Modi's special envoy, Jaishankar announced the $450 million package, underscoring India's commitment to its neighbour during this challenging period. He presented a letter from Modi that reaffirmed New Delhi's first-responder role and pledged resources for reconstruction.





Jaishankar detailed the initial relief operations, revealing that approximately 1,100 tonnes of relief material had been delivered, alongside 14.5 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment. These efforts underscore the scale and urgency of India's response to the cyclone's impact.





Prime Minister Modi has directed Indian officials to collaborate closely with their Sri Lankan counterparts to identify and address rebuilding priorities. This hands-on approach aims to ensure that recovery efforts target the most pressing needs on the ground.





The proposed $450 million package breaks down into $350 million in concessional lines of credit and $100 million in grants. Finalisation of these funds is underway through close consultations with the Sri Lankan government to align them with critical infrastructure and recovery requirements.





Herath's remarks and Jaishankar's announcements highlight the deepening bilateral ties, particularly in disaster response and economic resilience. India's proactive stance not only aids immediate recovery but also reinforces long-term stability in the region.





This episode of solidarity comes against the backdrop of Sri Lanka's recent economic vulnerabilities, where India's interventions have proven instrumental. The gratitude expressed by Herath signals a strengthening of trust and cooperation between the two South Asian neighbours.





As reconstruction progresses, the partnership exemplified by Operation Sagar Bandhu is poised to yield tangible benefits, from restored infrastructure to economic revitalisation. Such initiatives exemplify effective neighbourhood diplomacy in action.





Based On ANI Report







