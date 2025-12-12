



India eyes fully indigenous supercomputing systems by 2030, according to Amitesh Kumar Sinha, chief executive of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). Speaking at the Supercomputing India 2025 conference, he outlined ambitious plans to develop complete high-performance computing (HPC) systems domestically by 2030, with manufacturing and market rollout expected by 2032.





Sinha highlighted that indigenous content in HPC systems has already reached 50 per cent and is projected to surpass 70 per cent by the decade's end. This progress builds on India's broader electronics manufacturing surge, where production has expanded sixfold over the past ten years and exports have risen eightfold.





The mobile handset sector exemplifies this success, with production growing 28 times and exports surging 127 times. Sinha noted that the journey began with assembly but is now delving deeper into the value chain for greater value addition.





To bolster domestic capabilities, the government has launched the Electronic Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). Meanwhile, ISM has greenlit ten projects covering chip fabrication, semiconductor packaging, and advanced manufacturing facilities.





Sinha stressed the need for capabilities across the entire stack to achieve full indigenisation. On the HPC front, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has developed key indigenous components, including servers, interconnects, and liquid-cooling systems.





Under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM 1.0), India aims to deploy 90 petaflops of computing capacity by March 2026. Already, 40 petaflops have been achieved using Rudra-1, Rudra-2, and Rudra-3 servers, developed with assistance from Intel and AMD.





Looking ahead, NSM 2.0 features a roadmap for exascale computing. This will prioritise next-generation servers with indigenous CPUs, GPUs, and AI accelerators.





Sinha pointed to synergies between semiconductor, AI, and quantum initiatives. The government has supplied over 38,000 GPUs to research institutions, academia, and start-ups to fuel innovation.





Indian firms like MosChip are stepping up, developing chips tailored for AI and high-performance computing workloads. Sinha called for enhanced collaboration between global and domestic players, emphasising India's openness to technology sharing for public good.





He described such efforts as building public goods infrastructure to benefit humanity. The Supercomputing India 2025 conference, with participants from 20 countries, mirrors platforms like Semicon India in fostering ecosystem-wide partnerships.





This push aligns with India's strategic drive towards self-reliance in critical technologies, extending from defence and aerospace to computing powerhouses essential for AI, simulations, and national security applications.





As electronics manufacturing matures, the integration of indigenous supercomputing could position India as a global leader, reducing import dependencies and enhancing capabilities in strategic sectors like missile systems and aviation research.





Based On TOI Report







