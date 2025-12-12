



India has witnessed a significant milestone in its defence technology landscape with the formal handover of an indigenously developed high-voltage power supply system from Versabyte Data Systems Private Limited to the armed forces.





This event unfolded at DRDO Bhawan in New Delhi, where the company—part of the Sanlayan Group—transferred the critical subsystem in the presence of senior DRDO officials and defence leadership.





Developed under DRDO's Technology Development Fund (TDF), the system forms part of seven technologies handed over in this tranche, marking a pivotal shift from laboratory innovation to operational deployment.





The power supply in question powers active self-protection jammers for airborne electronic warfare applications. It supports both pulse and continuous-wave operations, which are vital for enhancing aircraft survivability against threats.





This transition via a private industry partner underscores the maturing ecosystem for defence-grade electronics in India, where complex subsystems once reliant on imports now emerge from domestic R&D.





DRDO, as the research and development wing of the Ministry of Defence, drives this progress with a clear vision: empowering India through cutting-edge technologies and self-reliance in critical systems.





Its track record includes successes like the Agni and Prithvi missile series, Tejas light combat aircraft, Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher, and Akash air defence system. These achievements have bolstered India's military deterrence, and the latest handover extends this legacy into power electronics for electronic warfare.





Versabyte Data Systems, incorporated in 1987, specialises in high-density, high-efficiency power supplies for military use across airborne, land, and naval platforms. The firm designs AC/DC converters, DC/DC converters, inverters, pulsed power supplies, and high-voltage units tailored for radars, battle tanks, aircraft, and ships.





Their products meet stringent standards such as MIL-STD-704F, MIL-STD-461E, MIL-STD-810F, and JSS 55555, ensuring reliability in harsh environments.





A standout feature of Versabyte's portfolio is its high-voltage power supplies for Klystron and Travelling Wave Tube (TWT) applications, minimised for corona effects and optimised for Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP). Examples include a 10kW rectifier for the Ashlesha radar, generating 300V DC from 415V AC with over 85% efficiency; a 5.6kW DC-DC converter for pulse loads up to 10kHz; and compact units like a light-weight multi-output PSU for manpack radios and drones, weighing under 1kg.





The firm's collaborations with DRDO labs—such as DARE, LRDE, ADA, CABS, DLRL, DRDL, RCI, MTRDC, and NSTL—alongside BEL and HAL divisions, highlight deep integration into India's defence supply chain.





Versabyte also handles repair and refurbishment of OEM power products, airborne radar transmitters, and high-voltage supplies for microwave tubes, supported by in-house facilities for environmental testing, EMI/EMC, and five-axis CNC milling.





This TDF-funded project exemplifies public-private partnership in action. DRDO provides funding and technical guidance, while private entities like Versabyte bring agile engineering, rapid prototyping, and manufacturing scale. The result is shorter development cycles, direct user feedback from armed forces, and hardware aligned precisely with operational needs—reducing the typical lab-to-field timeline.





For the defence manufacturing ecosystem, the implications are profound. Indian firms can now prove capability in ruggedized, high-reliability subsystems matching global benchmarks. Versabyte's 37-year history, ISO 9001:2015 certification, and CEMILAC approval as a design house lend credibility, encouraging MSMEs and start-ups to enter high-tech segments like power modules for phased array radars, missile seekers, and EW systems.





Specific Versabyte innovations relevant to jammers include HV PSUs and modulators for TWT/Klystron tubes, with outputs from -1kV to -20kV at up to 10kW, PRF up to 1MHz, and over 85% efficiency. Airborne units like VPX PSUs, launcher power supplies, and low-profile DC-DC converters for missiles operate from -55°C to +100°C, meeting MIL-STD shock, vibration, and EMI standards. EMI/EMC filters and power factor correction modules further ensure platform integration.





The armed forces gain enhanced supply security with indigenous components. Domestic production means readily available spares, streamlined maintenance, and swift upgrades—crucial for systems like self-protection jammers on fighters or AEW&C platforms. Versabyte's products already power UTTAM AESA radars on LCA, Astra missile launchers, SU-30 systems, and ship-borne ECM/ESM radars.





This handover aligns with Aatmanirbhar Bharat, curbing import dependence in defence electronics. Previously sourced abroad, such high-voltage systems now build a robust domestic chain. It signals to global partners that India can indigenise strategically sensitive tech, potentially boosting exports and joint ventures.





Broader ecosystem effects include surging demand for supporting components: high-frequency magnetics, FPGA-based controls, ceramic potting for high-altitude performance, and AlSiC baseplates for thermal management. Firms like Versabyte, with MTBF predictions and NAVMAT guidelines, set benchmarks for reliability.





Challenges persist, such as scaling production for mass deployment and sustaining R&D investment. Yet, TDF's model—evident in this rare private-industry-to-forces transition—offers a replicable template. Future tranches could cover hypersonics, AI-integrated EW, or indigenous engines, accelerating self-reliance.





For industry observers, this event spotlights Versabyte's evolution from power bricks (15W-800W modules) to megawatt-scale solutions like 1MW-configurable rectifiers. Their Bengaluru facility, with tools like 40kV probes and 30kV dielectric testers, underpins this capability.





Ultimately, the DRDO-Versabyte collaboration fortifies India's strategic posture. By embedding private innovation into operational arsenals, it not only enhances aircraft survivability but also paves the way for a self-sustaining defence industrial base, ready for 21st-century threats.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







