



Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, confronts his most formidable challenge yet as Washington presses Islamabad to deploy troops to a proposed Gaza stabilisation force.





This demand arises amid US President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza plan, which seeks contributions from Muslim nations to oversee demilitarisation, reconstruction, and economic recovery in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory following over two years of Israeli bombardment.





Munir is slated to visit Washington soon for a third meeting with Trump in six months, sources indicate, with Gaza likely dominating discussions. The general's recent White House lunch in June marked a rare honour—a US president hosting Pakistan's army chief solo, sans civilian leaders—signalling a thaw in long-strained ties.





Analysts warn that refusing the request risks irking Trump, a prospect Islamabad dreads given its pursuit of US investment and security aid. Michael Kugelman, Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council, notes Pakistan's eagerness to stay in Trump's good books underscores the stakes.





Pakistan boasts the world's sole Muslim nuclear-armed military, battle-tested through three wars with India and a recent skirmish, plus ongoing insurgencies and clashes with militants allegedly based in Afghanistan. Defence analyst Ayesha Siddiqa highlights this prowess amplifies expectations on Munir to commit resources.





Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has floated the idea of peacekeeping troops but firmly rejected disarming Hamas as Pakistan's remit. Neither Pakistan's military, foreign office, nor information ministry responded to queries, mirroring White House silence.





Munir's unprecedented authority stems from his recent elevation to chief of defence forces, overseeing army, air force, and navy, with tenure extended to 2030. Constitutional amendments grant him perpetual field marshal rank and lifetime immunity from prosecution, consolidating his dominance.





Kugelman observes this 'unbridled power, now constitutionally protected' affords Munir rare latitude to gamble on high-stakes decisions. With civilian oversight sidelined, outcomes hinge solely on his calculus.





Recent weeks saw Munir engage leaders from Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, and Qatar—moves Siddiqa interprets as groundwork for Gaza consultations. Yet domestic perils loom large.





Deploying under a US-backed banner could inflame Pakistan's potent Islamist factions, virulently anti-US and anti-Israel, capable of mobilising thousands. A violent party enforcing blasphemy laws, banned in October with 1,500 arrests and asset seizures, exemplifies the undercurrent; its ideology endures despite crackdowns.





Imran Khan's party, securing most seats in 2024 polls and enjoying broad backing, harbours grudges against Munir, amplifying volatility. Senior Associate Fellow Abdul Basit at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School warns escalation on Gaza's ground would swiftly breed accusations of Munir serving Israel's agenda.





The dilemma evokes a stark binary: acquiesce and risk national implosion via protests; rebuff and provoke Trump's wrath. Munir's economic diplomacy with Trump, mending mistrust, now tests his mettle amid Pakistan's fragile internal fault lines.





Islamabad's nuclear status and combat experience position it uniquely, yet entangling with Hamas demilitarisation invites blowback from pro-Palestinian publics across Muslim states. Many nations baulk at the mission's perils.





Pakistan's summer border flare-up with India underscores its stretched commitments, yet Gaza beckons as a loyalty litmus test to Washington. Munir's consultations signal deliberation, but home-front Islamists and Khan loyalists pose the gravest threat.





Ultimately, Munir wields singular sway, insulated by reforms. His verdict will reverberate through Pakistan's security posture, US ties, and Middle East entanglements, defining his legacy amid roiling geopolitics.





Based On Reuters Report







