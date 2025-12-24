



India's maritime security and environmental protection efforts have reached a significant milestone with the induction of the Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) first indigenously built Pollution Control Vessel (PCV), named Samudra Pratap.





This event took place on Tuesday, marking a pivotal advancement in the nation's ability to combat marine pollution.





The vessel, designated Yard 1267, has been meticulously designed and constructed by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) as part of a prestigious two-ship PCV project. Its commissioning represents not only a technological triumph but also a testament to India's growing self-reliance in shipbuilding.





Boasting over 60 per cent indigenous content, Samudra Pratap exemplifies the success of the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives. It stands as the inaugural pollution control vessel both designed and built domestically to enter ICG service.





Furthermore, this impressive ship holds the distinction of being the largest in the entire ICG fleet, underscoring the scale of India's ambitions in maritime capabilities.





In terms of dimensions, Samudra Pratap measures 114.5 metres in length and 16.5 metres in breadth, with a substantial displacement of 4,170 tons. These specifications enable it to undertake extensive operations across vast oceanic expanses.





The vessel is outfitted with state-of-the-art systems that significantly enhance its operational reach and rapid response capabilities. Among its armaments are a 30 mm CRN-91 gun and two 12.7 mm stabilised remote-controlled guns, all seamlessly integrated with advanced fire control systems.





Adding to its sophistication, the ship incorporates an indigenously developed Integrated Bridge System, an Integrated Platform Management System, and an Automated Power Management System. It also features a high-capacity external firefighting system, vital for diverse emergency scenarios.





Samudra Pratap pioneers Dynamic Positioning capability (DP-1) within the ICG fleet, allowing precise station-keeping without anchors. It proudly holds FiFi-2/FFV-2 notation certification, affirming its readiness for firefighting and vessel operations in challenging conditions.





Specialised equipment for pollution response forms the core of its mission profile. This includes an oil fingerprinting machine, a gyro-stabilised standoff active chemical detector, and comprehensive onboard pollution control laboratory apparatus.





These systems empower the vessel to conduct high-precision operations, such as recovering viscous oil, analysing contaminants, and separating oil from polluted water. Such capabilities extend to India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and beyond, bolstering national and regional environmental safeguards.





The induction ceremony drew distinguished attendees, including Deputy Inspector General V K Parmar, Principal Director (Materials) of the Indian Coast Guard. Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, Chairman and Managing Director of Goa Shipyard Limited, was also present, alongside other senior officials from both the ICG and GSL.





This landmark event highlights the collaborative synergy between public sector undertakings like GSL and the armed forces, paving the way for future indigenous maritime projects. As climate change and industrial activities heighten pollution risks, vessels like Samudra Pratap will play a crucial role in safeguarding India's 7,500-kilometre coastline and expansive maritime domain.





