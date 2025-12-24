



India's civil aviation sector is poised for expansion as the government greenlights new entrants into the market. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announced on Wednesday that the Centre has issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to three aspiring airlines: Shankh Air, Al Hind Air, and FlyExpress. This move follows a series of high-level meetings with representatives from these carriers over the past week.





Minister Naidu shared the update via a post on X, highlighting his interactions with the teams. Shankh Air had already secured its NOC prior to the announcement, while Al Hind Air and FlyExpress received theirs this week. These developments signal the government's proactive stance in fostering competition and growth within the industry.





The initiative aligns with broader efforts to bolster India's aviation landscape, which Naidu described as one of the world's fastest-growing markets.





He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies for this surge, emphasising schemes like UDAN that have empowered regional carriers. Smaller operators such as Star Air, India One Air, and Fly91 have thrived under UDAN, enhancing connectivity to underserved areas and unlocking further potential.





This positive step comes amid recent turbulence in the sector, particularly following the cancellation of over 4,000 IndiGo flights in early December. The disruptions stemmed from challenges in adapting to new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms introduced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on 1 November. Naidu noted that the Ministry had engaged with airlines on the issue for at least six months beforehand.





While carriers like Air India and SpiceJet managed the transition smoothly, IndiGo faced unique internal hurdles related to crew management. Naidu attributed the widespread cancellations squarely to IndiGo's mismanagement. To restore normalcy, the Ministry granted specific exemptions on FDTL norms to IndiGo, averting further chaos.





The timing of the NOC approvals, just a week after the IndiGo episode, underscores the government's resolve to diversify the market and mitigate risks from over-reliance on dominant players. By encouraging fresh entrants, authorities aim to enhance resilience and service quality across domestic and regional routes.





India's aviation boom, driven by rising passenger demand and infrastructure investments, has seen air traffic volumes rebound strongly post-pandemic. The entry of Shankh Air, Al Hind Air, and FlyExpress could inject new capacity, particularly in niche segments like regional connectivity. Shankh Air, for instance, has been positioning itself for cargo and passenger operations, while details on the others suggest a focus on underserved markets.





Naidu's engagement reflects a hands-on approach to policy implementation, balancing regulatory enforcement with industry incentives. The UDAN scheme, now in its advanced phases, continues to subsidise viable routes, drawing in agile operators capable of serving remote regions profitably.





Looking ahead, these NOCs pave the way for the new airlines to progress through subsequent regulatory stages, including air operator certificates from the DGCA. Full operations may take months, involving fleet acquisition, route planning, and crew training. Yet, their entry promises to intensify competition against incumbents like IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa Air.





The episode also spotlights ongoing regulatory evolution, with FDTL norms aimed at improving pilot safety and reducing fatigue-related risks. While IndiGo's adjustments highlight implementation challenges for large fleets, the Ministry's interventions demonstrate flexibility without compromising core objectives.





The government's strategy positions Indian aviation for sustained growth, leveraging policy tools to attract investment and innovation. As new players take to the skies, passengers can anticipate more choices, potentially lower fares, and expanded reach—fuelling the sector's trajectory as a global powerhouse.





Based On ANI Report







