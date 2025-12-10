



IIT-Bombay has taken a significant stride in India’s innovation ecosystem by launching the country’s first deep tech venture capital fund linked to an incubator, with a capital base of ₹250 Crores.





This pioneering initiative was unveiled by the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE), IIT-Bombay, marking a milestone in fostering early-stage deep tech entrepreneurship.





The launch coincided with the announcement of IIT-Bombay’s Strategy Plan for 2026 to 2030 and beyond, which received approval from the institution’s Board of Governors under the chairmanship of Dr. K. Radhakrishnan.





The newly introduced fund, named the Y-Point Venture Capital Fund, is unique in India’s investment landscape. It is the first deep tech venture capital fund to be managed by a body directly connected to an academic incubator.





This close association with academia ensures that the fund leverages intellectual capital and cutting-edge research emerging from IIT-Bombay. Such a blend of research and investment support is designed to help translate laboratory innovations into viable market solutions.





Dr. K Radhakrishnan highlighted the fund’s role as a catalyst for fostering globally competitive start-ups. By harnessing the world-class talent pool and research excellence at IIT-Bombay, the fund aims to develop ventures that can compete internationally. The strategic vision involves nurturing innovations that have the potential to create substantial commercial impact, thereby strengthening India's position in the global deep tech arena.





The fund will primarily focus on high-impact sectors that are critical for future technology development and national priorities. These sectors include Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Computing, Advanced Manufacturing, Advanced Materials, Nuclear Technology, as well as Space and Defence technologies.





Additionally, Climate and CleanTech solutions and Life Sciences and Healthcare technologies form essential pillars of the fund’s investment mandate. This broad yet targeted sectoral focus reflects the ambition to foster innovations that address both industrial and societal challenges.





Alongside the fund, IIT-Bombay revealed its Strategy Plan for 2026 to 2030 and beyond, which is structured around three core pillars.





The first theme, Learning-Centric Education, envisages a shift from conventional teaching methods towards more student-driven and experiential learning modes. This approach emphasises empowering students through active engagement and real-world problem-solving experiences, thereby enhancing creativity and innovation capabilities.





The strategy also emphasises the expansion of global academic pathways, facilitating more opportunities for international collaboration and exchange. Further, it aims to scale digital education by increasing the reach of online degrees and certificate programmes.





This digital expansion seeks to democratically broaden access to IIT-Bombay’s high-quality education to a diverse and global learner audience.





Together, the launch of the Y-Point venture capital fund and the forward-looking strategy plan illustrate IIT-Bombay’s commitment to catalysing innovation ecosystems. By integrating cutting-edge research, venture capital, and a transformative educational philosophy, IIT-Bombay is positioning itself as a leader in developing India’s deep tech landscape, nurturing start-ups from concept through to commercial success.





Agencies







