



India’s first hydrogen-powered passenger vessel service has been launched in Varanasi, marking a significant step towards sustainable inland water transport. Built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (CSL) for the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the vessel demonstrates fully indigenous hydrogen fuel cell propulsion in a maritime environment for the first time in the country.





The maiden commercial run covered a five-kilometre stretch from Namo Ghat to Lalita Ghat on the Ganga, designated as National Waterway-1. This inaugural journey carried a delegation of ministers and senior officials, ushering in a new era of clean waterborne mobility.





Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, flagged off the vessel at Namo Ghat on Thursday. The event highlighted the government’s commitment to green technologies on India’s sacred rivers.





Powered by a low-temperature Proton Exchange Membrane fuel cell system, the vessel converts stored hydrogen into electricity, emitting only water as a byproduct. This zero-emission technology positions it as a pioneer in sustainable maritime propulsion.





The 50-seater cruise vessel boasts indigenous design and construction, operating for up to eight hours on a single hydrogen fill from four onboard cylinders. An electric battery system serves as a reliable backup.





Measuring 28 metres in length and 5.8 metres in width, the vessel accommodates a 10-member crew. It cruises at speeds between 12 and 20 kilometres per hour along the Ganga, incorporating comprehensive safety features.





A dedicated hydrogen fuelling station supports its operations at the Multi-Modal Terminal in Ralhupur, Ramnagar, Varanasi. Passenger ticket prices have been set at ₹50, making the service accessible to the public.





Sonowal emphasised the transformative impact under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, describing the launch as a testament to Make in India and green mobility initiatives. He noted that it strengthens efforts to rejuvenate and preserve the River Ganga.





The minister further stated that advancing cleaner technologies on waterways promotes innovation while aligning development with ecological responsibility. This approach ensures sustainable progress without compromising the environment.





The vessel, named FCV Pilot-01, completed successful trial operations prior to commercial deployment. Its rollout supports India’s net-zero emissions target by 2070.





It aligns seamlessly with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways’ (MoPSW) vision for clean fuels, as outlined in Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. These frameworks prioritise eco-friendly maritime infrastructure.





To facilitate the pilot phase, IWAI, CSL, and Inland and Coastal Shipping Ltd. have entered a tripartite agreement. This covers technical support, operations, safety standards, financial terms, and monitoring mechanisms.





The agreement ensures robust oversight during initial operations, paving the way for potential scaling. It underscores collaborative efforts between public and private entities in advancing hydrogen technology.





This launch not only boosts indigenous manufacturing capabilities but also reduces reliance on fossil fuels in inland waterways. Inland water transport, often underutilised, gains a cleaner alternative for passenger services.





Varanasi’s selection as the operational hub leverages the Ganga’s prominence as a vital waterway and cultural lifeline. The service enhances connectivity while minimising environmental impact on the river.





Hydrogen fuel cell adoption addresses key challenges in maritime decarbonisation, such as emissions from diesel-powered ferries. The vessel’s success could inspire similar projects on other national waterways.





Challenges like hydrogen production, storage, and infrastructure remain, yet this pilot demonstrates feasibility. India’s growing expertise in fuel cells, honed through research and industry partnerships, drives such innovations.





The affordable fare structure encourages public uptake, fostering awareness of green transport. As operations progress, data from the pilot will inform refinements and expansions.





Ultimately, the Varanasi hydrogen vessel exemplifies India’s strides in self-reliant, sustainable mobility. It sets a precedent for integrating advanced propulsion in traditional sectors, balancing progress with heritage preservation.





