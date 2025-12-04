



Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi today for a two-day visit that will encompass a private dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 23rd India-Russia annual summit.





The dinner, taking place shortly after Putin’s arrival, mirrors the informal reception Modi extended during Putin's visit to Moscow earlier this year, setting a personal and diplomatic tone ahead of the summit.





1. Friday (5-Dec-2025) morning will begin with ceremonial formalities welcoming Putin, followed by his visit to Rajghat to pay homage at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial—an established protocol for visiting heads of state symbolising respect for Indian heritage. The day’s key event is the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit at Hyderabad House, where Modi will also host a working lunch for the Russian delegation.





2. India aims to accelerate the delivery of delayed military equipment, a concern heightened by disruptions caused by the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The renewal and reinforcement of defence supplies are critical for maintaining operational readiness as the geopolitical landscape shifts.





3. A central point of discussion will be the S-400 air defence system, for which India signed a USD 5 billion contract back in 2018. So far, three squadrons have been delivered and operationally deployed during Operation Sindoor. The remaining two squadrons are expected to arrive by the middle of next year, thereby strengthening India’s aerial defence capabilities.





4. Further talks may explore India's interest in acquiring Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets. India is currently assessing multiple next-generation fighter options, including the Rafale, Lockheed Martin’s F-21, Boeing’s F/A-18, and the Eurofighter Typhoon, reflecting its intent to modernise its air force with advanced platforms.





5. Energy security will be a prominent agenda item, especially regarding the challenges posed by US sanctions on Indian imports of Russian crude oil. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated that India’s purchases might dip briefly, but Russia is striving to ensure continuity of supply, highlighting the strategic importance of energy ties.





6. The visit will also involve talks between the two countries’ defence ministers, Rajnath Singh and Andrey Belousov, focusing on critical military hardware cooperation and possibly exploring new avenues for defence collaboration beyond existing agreements.





7. Putin’s trip coincides with emerging strains in India-US ties, marked by the recent imposition of 50% tariffs by the US on Indian goods and a 25% tariff linked directly to India’s ongoing Russian crude imports. This visit could underscore India’s balancing act between major global powers.





8. In addition to bilateral issues, Putin is expected to brief Modi on the latest US-led diplomatic efforts around the Ukraine conflict. India continues to advocate for dialogue and diplomacy as the sole solution, maintaining neutrality while positioning itself as a constructive mediator in the evolving geopolitical crisis.





Based On NDTV Report







