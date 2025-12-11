



India’s space program is entering a transformative new era, marked by a diverse array of missions that extend well beyond the Moon and Mars.





These five upcoming projects reflect the nation’s ambition not only to explore our immediate celestial neighbours but also to establish a sustainable human presence in space.





They highlight the technological advancement and growing international collaboration shaping India’s space exploration future.





The Gaganyaan mission is poised to make history as India’s first manned spaceflight. It intends to launch a trio of Indian astronauts into a low-Earth orbit approximately 400 kilometres above the surface.





This venture involves a tightly coordinated effort spanning Indian industry, research institutions, and international partners to develop the essential technologies for safe human spaceflight. These include a human-rated launch vehicle tailored for crew safety, life-support systems that can sustain astronauts for a three-day mission, and an emergency crew escape system. The mission will culminate in a splashdown in Indian waters, emphasizing reliable re-entry technology.





Shukrayaan-1 represents India’s inaugural mission to Venus, scheduled for launch in 2028. Venus, often described as Earth’s “twin” due to its similar size and composition, presents a harsh environment dominated by thick clouds of carbon dioxide and sulphuric acid.





The mission will deploy sophisticated instruments to investigate its dense atmosphere, geological features, dynamic weather systems, and volcanic activity. By studying Venus’s hostile conditions and evolution, scientists hope to gain insights into planetary atmospheres and potential climatic histories relevant to understanding Earth’s own environment and those of other terrestrial planets.





Mangalyaan-2 aims to build upon the legacy of India’s successful Mars Orbiter Mission by targetedly attempting a soft landing on the Martian surface. Planned for 2030, this mission will mark India’s first foray into Martian surface operations, demanding highly advanced technology for precise landing and surface navigation.





Achieving a soft landing on Mars will significantly enhance India’s capabilities in deep space exploration, enabling in-situ scientific investigations of Mars’ geology, climate, and potential biomarkers. The mission underscores India’s growing expertise in robust interplanetary travel and robotic exploration.





The LUPEX mission illustrates India’s expanding collaborative spirit in space exploration through its partnership with Japan’s space agency, JAXA. Scheduled for deployment in 2028, LUPEX will explore the Moon’s south pole—a region holding permanent shadows and potentially abundant water ice deposits.





Understanding the presence and usability of lunar water ice is critical for future sustainable human bases on the Moon since water can support life and serve as a resource for fuel. ISRO will develop the lander and scientific payloads, while JAXA will supply the H-3 launch vehicle and rover, showcasing a complementary international effort in lunar exploration.





Lastly, the Bharatiya Antariksha Station represents India’s ambitious step towards establishing an indigenous space station. Weighing approximately 20 tonnes, this station will orbit roughly 400 km above Earth and accommodate astronauts for 15 to 20 days.





Beyond facilitating long-duration human space missions, this facility will enable cutting-edge scientific research and the development of advanced technologies in a microgravity environment. Managed and operated by ISRO, the station will firmly establish India as a key player in the realm of manned orbital infrastructure and space-based experimentation.





Collectively, these missions embody India’s strategic vision: advancing technological prowess, fostering international cooperation, and sustaining continuous human presence in space. They mark significant milestones on the country’s journey from modest beginnings to becoming a major force in global space exploration.





