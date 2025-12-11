



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed to meet "very soon," following a warm and friendly telephone conversation, according to the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.





This development signals a continuation of their close diplomatic engagement amid evolving regional dynamics.





During the discussion on Wednesday, PM Modi and Netanyahu reviewed the situation in West Asia, with the Indian Prime Minister reaffirming his country’s support for the early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan. This reflects India’s longstanding stance favouring a just and durable peace in the region.





The two leaders exchanged views on the broader West Asia situation, with Modi emphasising India’s backing of efforts aimed at a lasting resolution. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the ongoing momentum in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership, highlighting their mutual commitment to further strengthening these ties for the benefit of both nations.





Prime Ministers Modi and Netanyahu also jointly condemned terrorism, reiterating their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. This shared stance on security reflects the robust counterterrorism cooperation that forms a key pillar of their bilateral relationship.





The conversation took place against the backdrop of the strong, multifaceted relationship between India and Israel, which spans defence, technology, agriculture, and intelligence cooperation. Such interactions underscore the strategic depth and growing ties between the two countries.





Netanyahu had been planning a visit to India by the end of 2025, but the trip was postponed due to security concerns. His office has since assured that teams from both countries are working to coordinate a new visit date, reaffirming Netanyahu’s full confidence in India’s security under PM Modi’s leadership.





The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office emphasised the strength of the bond between the two nations, particularly highlighting the personal rapport between the two leaders. This relationship is pivotal for advancing strategic cooperation across various sectors.





Netanyahu’s previous visit to India took place in January 2018 and was only the second visit by an Israeli Prime Minister. Since then, he has repeatedly stressed the closeness of Indo-Israel ties, describing India and Israel as ancient civilisations grounded in enduring truths.





Following a recent blast at the Red Fort, Netanyahu expressed heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and extended solidarity to the people of India. He acknowledged the shared resilience of the two nations, stating that terrorism could strike cities but would never break the spirit of their peoples.





In a public statement, Netanyahu affirmed that the light of India and Israel would outshine the darkness representing their common adversaries. This message reiterates the depth of partnership and shared values between the countries amidst global challenges.





The agreement for a forthcoming meeting between the two leaders will likely act as a catalyst for enhanced cooperation, especially in areas critical to their strategic interests, reinforcing an already robust alliance.





Based On ANI Report







