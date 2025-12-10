



Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for his second visit to India in 2025.





This visit underscores the ongoing momentum in diplomatic relations between the two countries.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed Tajani's arrival on X, welcoming him warmly and highlighting the significance of his engagements in both Delhi and Mumbai. These activities are expected to further consolidate the India-Italy Strategic Partnership.





During his time in New Delhi, Tajani is scheduled to meet with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. This high-level dialogue will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors. Following the discussions in the capital, Tajani will travel to Mumbai for official engagements before departing India on Friday.





This visit follows a series of recent interactions at senior levels between India and Italy. Notably, on November 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg.





Their discussions were wide-ranging, covering trade, investment, defence, innovation, artificial intelligence, space, and education.





Prime Minister Modi publicly described his meeting with Prime Minister Meloni as very positive, stressing that the strategic partnership between India and Italy is growing stronger and delivering benefits to the citizens of both nations. He underscored the importance of advancing cooperation in critical sectors, reiterating a shared commitment to deepen ties.





Among the important outcomes of the Modi-Meloni meeting was the announcement of a joint initiative aimed at combating terror financing. Emphasising the urgency and necessity of this effort, Modi stated that the collaboration would reinforce global efforts to dismantle terrorism networks and their financial support systems.





Earlier in September, Tajani and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar had also engaged on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York. At that time, they reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views about developments in various global regions, reinforcing their diplomatic dialogue.





India and Italy established diplomatic relations in 1947 and have steadily developed their partnership since then. The bilateral relationship today is characterised by increasing economic engagement, strategic cooperation, and vibrant people-to-people connections, reflecting mutual interests and shared values.





Tajani's current visit highlights the commitment of both countries to build on their longstanding ties, leveraging opportunities in trade, technology, defence, and global governance. This active diplomatic engagement is shaping a robust framework for collaborative growth and strategic alignment in an increasingly interconnected world.





Based On ANI Report







