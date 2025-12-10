



The inaugural meeting of the India-Brunei Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence Cooperation was held in New Delhi on December 10, 2025, signifying a major stride in deepening the defence relationship between the two nations.





This event marked the formal launch of a structured mechanism to enhance bilateral defence engagement, facilitating more sustained and coordinated collaboration.





The discussions during the meeting concentrated on multiple key areas. Chief among these were the expansion of military-to-military exchanges and joint training initiatives, designed to bolster operational interoperability and mutual understanding between the armed forces of India and Brunei.





Both sides recognised the importance of closer cooperation in strengthening maritime security, particularly with regard to safeguarding vital sea lanes that underpin regional and global trade.





Another critical topic was Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), reflecting the countries’ shared commitment to responding effectively to natural disasters and emergencies in the Indo-Pacific region. Capacity-building efforts were emphasised, focusing on enhancing the skills and operational readiness of defence personnel through knowledge sharing and training support.





Industry partnerships and technology cooperation also featured prominently in the talks. Both delegations identified significant opportunities to collaborate on defence manufacturing and innovation, leveraging strengths in research and development for mutual benefit. The potential for joint projects and technology transfers was acknowledged as a way to boost self-reliance and modernisation in their respective defence sectors.





The meeting was jointly chaired by Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence of India, and Poh Kui Choon, Deputy Permanent Secretary in Brunei’s Ministry of Defence.





The formal establishment of the JWG was marked by the signing of the Terms of Reference (ToR), which sets out the framework for the group's functioning as a platform to monitor ongoing cooperation and explore new avenues for defence partnership.





This institutionalised setup will enable both parties to systematically assess progress and develop a long-term roadmap for defence collaboration. Both India and Brunei expressed optimism about the growing momentum in their defence ties and reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and adherence to a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region.





Adding a diplomatic layer to the meetings, Deputy Permanent Secretary Poh Kui Choon also engaged with India’s Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh during her two-day visit to New Delhi. This interaction underlined the importance both countries place on integrating technical defence discussions with broader diplomatic relations.





Choon’s visit included a tour of the newly inaugurated DPSU Bhawan, a state-of-the-art facility that showcases the capabilities of India’s 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.





This centre serves as a hub for fostering collaboration, innovation, and synergistic efforts within India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem. It also provided an opportunity for Brunei’s delegation to explore potential industrial ties and innovation partnerships.





This inaugural JWG meeting represents a clear intent on both sides to elevate their defence cooperation from ad hoc engagements to a formalised, strategic partnership. It holds significant promise for enhanced bilateral relations and contributions to regional security in an increasingly dynamic Indo-Pacific environment.





Based On ANI Report







