



China's state broadcaster CCTV has provided an unprecedented glimpse into a People's Liberation Army (PLA) war-gaming exercise, simulating an air combat scenario pitting Chinese J-16 fighters against French Rafale jets.





This footage, aired on Friday, highlights the PLA's push to integrate war-gaming across its ranks and those of the People's Armed Police Force, marking the first year of such widespread adoption, according to a report by Chinese media SCMP.





The exercise took place in Xuchang, Henan province, drawing 20 units from various military branches and academies. While PLA war games remain highly classified, this particular simulation focused on aerial confrontations between Chinese and foreign forces, as depicted on a tactical board.





Visuals showed two PLA Air Force officers analysing a scenario labelled "task" on one side, featuring eight J-16 multi-role fighters produced by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation. These 4.5-generation aircraft represent a cornerstone of China's air power, often deployed for coastal patrols.





Opposing them under the "threat" label were six Rafale fighters, the versatile French jets operated by nations including France, Egypt, and India. An officer noted additional threats, implying a broader simulation incorporating multiple adversaries.





Details on the war game's assumptions, methodologies, or outcomes remain undisclosed, leaving the relative performance of J-16s versus Rafales unstated. War games, as strategy simulations, serve to hone tactical and strategic decision-making, test doctrines, and forecast conflict trends among military professionals.





This revelation arrives amid heightened regional tensions, seven months after Pakistan claimed its Chinese-made J-10C fighters downed several Indian Rafales in a May 7 dogfight. India has offered no official confirmation, though US officials reportedly informed Reuters of at least two Indian losses, including one Rafale.





Such an event, if verified, would signify the Rafale's first combat loss and a potential benchmark for Chinese aircraft against NATO-standard platforms. It could also influence export prospects for Beijing's fighters on the global market.





The J-16, frequently paired with J-20 stealth fighters, is touted as forming China's "strongest door-kicking combination" for scenarios like a Taiwan Strait crisis. It gained attention in October for intercepting two unidentified foreign warplanes near China's east coast, including a reported barrel roll manoeuvre over one.





PLA officer Wu Keyu from the National University of Defence Technology noted that war-gaming development began in the 1990s and has since proliferated. The CCTV report emphasised adapting these systems to PLA-specific requirements.





"There is an urgent need to develop a war-gaming system with Chinese characteristics," the programme stated, envisioning deployment across the PLA, People's Armed Police, and academies for joint operations spanning land, sea, air, missile, space, and electromagnetic domains.





Several indigenous systems now incorporate AI combat models, big data analytics, and real-time simulation engines. Wu stressed the growing role of artificial intelligence amid warfare's escalating complexity, while insisting humans remain integral to planning and decisions.





A National War Game Simulation Competition in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, in early December underscores the momentum. These exercises reflect China's drive to modernise military training through technology, potentially enhancing preparedness against advanced foes like those wielding Rafales.





For observers tracking Indo-Pacific dynamics, the J-16 versus Rafale simulation carries symbolic weight, echoing real-world deployments where India fields Rafales opposite Chinese and Pakistani assets. As Beijing refines its war-gaming toolkit, it signals confidence in matching Western aviation capabilities.





The footage's release via state media also serves propaganda aims, projecting PLA prowess without revealing sensitive results. Yet it hints at intensive scenario planning for peer-level air superiority contests.





Here's a detailed technical comparison of the Shenyang J-16 and Dassault Rafale multi-role fighters, presented in tabular format for clarity. This analysis draws on open-source data up to 2025, focusing on key performance metrics relevant to air combat scenarios like the PLA war game. Note that exact figures can vary by variant, upgrades, and classified enhancements.





Key Specifications Comparison





Parameter Shenyang J-16 (China) Dassault Rafale (France/Export) Role Multi-role strike fighter (4.5-gen) Multi-role omnirole fighter (4.5-gen) First Flight 2011 1986 (ongoing upgrades to F4 standard) Crew 2 (pilot + weapons officer) 1 or 2 (single-seat C/M or twin-seat B) Length 22 m 15.27 m Wingspan 14.7 m 10.9 m Max Take-Off Weight 35 tons 24.5 tons Empty Weight ~17.7 tons ~10 tons Engine 2 × WS-10B/WS-10C turbofans (132-144 kN each) 2 × Snecma M88-2 (75 kN each, supercruise-capable) Max Speed Mach 2+ (2,200+ km/h) Mach 1.8+ (1,912 km/h; supercruise Mach 1.4) Combat Radius ~1,500 km (ferry 4,500 km) ~1,850 km (ferry 3,700 km) Service Ceiling 20,000 m 15,240 m G-Limits +9/-3.6 g +11/-3.6 g Radar AESA (Type 1475/KLJ-7A, ~2,000 T/R modules) RBE2-AA AESA (1,000+ T/R modules; GaN upgrades in F4) Avionics/Sensors Integrated EW suite, IRST, EOTS; PL-15/PL-10 AAMs Spectra EW, OSF IT (IRST), TALIOS pod; Mica/Meteor AAMs Weapons Load 12 tonnes (12 hardpoints; anti-ship, precision-guided) 9.5 tonnes (14 hardpoints; SCALP, Exocet, Hammer) Stealth Features Reduced RCS via shaping/coatings (~1 m² frontal) Low RCS design (~1 m² frontal); RAM coatings Operators PLA Air Force (~300+ units) France, India (36 Rafale EH/DH), Egypt, Qatar, UAE





Performance Highlights





The J-16 excels in payload capacity and range, making it ideal for long-range strike roles in scenarios like Taiwan Strait operations, often paired with J-20 stealth fighters. Its heavier build supports larger fuel and weapon loads, with PL-15 missiles offering beyond-visual-range (BVR) advantages (200+ km range).





Rafale counters with superior agility, supercruise capability, and the advanced Spectra electronic warfare suite, which provides 360° threat detection and jamming. Its Meteor missile (200+ km range, ramjet-powered) gives it an edge in sustained BVR engagements. India's Rafales, integrated with indigenous Astra missiles, enhance IAF interoperability.





In simulated war games like Xuchang's 8v6 scenario, outcomes would hinge on factors such as pilot training, AWACS support, tactics, and electronic warfare dominance—areas where PLA systems increasingly leverage AI and big data.





Based On SCMP Report







