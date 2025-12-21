



Digantara, a Bangalore-based start-up founded in 2020, has pivoted from space debris monitoring to missile tracking using satellite technology, capitalising on rising global demand for advanced surveillance.





The company leverages its expertise in tracking fast-moving objects in orbit, applying the same architecture to detect and characterise missile launches with near real-time precision.





​Anirudh Sharma, co-founder and CEO, highlighted that experiences from space situational awareness directly inform this expansion, enabling Digantara to address threats like hypersonic and sub-orbital missiles. Initially focused on mitigating collision risks for satellites in low Earth orbit, the firm now targets defence applications amid increasing satellite constellations for internet and observation.





At the core lies AIRA, an integrated platform fusing space- and ground-based data for multidomain surveillance, transforming raw sensor inputs into actionable intelligence. This infrastructure supports detection, tracking, analysis, and response phases, delivering clarity across mission profiles from early warning to autonomous operations.





Digantara's flagship SCOT satellite, launched in January 2025 via SpaceX's Transporter-12 mission, enables space-to-space object tracking and forms the backbone of its constellation. Plans include deploying 15 more SCOT satellites by 2026-27, alongside two Albatross satellites optimised for missile warning and precision tracking.





Complementing orbital assets, Skygate comprises an expanding network of ground-based sensors for persistent observation in critical theatres, enhanced by infrared capabilities in mid- and long-wave domains.





The company's 25,000-square-foot Indian facility produces up to five satellites simultaneously, with ambitions for a 30-satellite capacity site in Andhra Pradesh next year.





In a strategic US push, Digantara opened an office in Colorado Springs to meet Department of Defence eligibility, focusing on 100-kg class satellites for American needs. This has yielded contracts with US Space Command for analytics services and selection for the Missile Defence Agency's SHIELD vehicle.





The firm has secured around $25 million in contracts across India, Singapore, and the US, with revenue growing tenfold recently and targets of $25-30 million annually within 18 months. Last week, a $50 million Series B round—led by 360 ONE Asset, SBI Investments, and Ronnie Screwvala, with Peak XV and Kalaari—elevated total funding to $64.5 million.





Proceeds will fund US and European expansion ($7-10 million and $2-3 million respectively), satellite launches via SpaceX in March, June, and October 2026, and LiDAR-enhanced observatories. Digantara eyes interceptor applications for its laser technologies while serving markets like Australia and Thailand.





With 125 engineers, the start-up drives India's space defence indigenisation, partnering entities like ArianeGroup for multimodal sensor networks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised SCOT as a key contribution to space situational awareness, underscoring national strategic gains.





