



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a significant meeting with Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in New Delhi on December 10, 2025.





The discussions focused on the progress achieved under the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29, highlighting collaboration across multiple crucial sectors. These included political relations, defence, technology and innovation, maritime affairs, mobility, space, trade, and investment.





Jaishankar conveyed his appreciation for the ongoing joint efforts to combat terror financing, underscoring the effectiveness of their cooperation. He recalled the solidarity expressed by the Italian government after the recent terror incident in New Delhi, thanking Tajani warmly for the message of support, which reinforced the strength of the bilateral relationship.





The minister emphasised the importance of counter-terrorism measures, particularly through coordinated action within the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Jaishankar referenced the recent joint commitment announced during the G20 summit in Johannesburg by the Prime Ministers of India and Italy to tackle the financing of terrorism. He regarded Italy as one of India’s closest partners in this crucial endeavour.





Tajani’s frequent visits to India serve as a testament to the robust partnership between the two countries. Jaishankar pointed out that these recurring exchanges have fostered strong interpersonal and governmental ties.





He expressed that the foundation of the strategic partnership rests on shared democratic values, mutual respect for civilisation, culture and heritage, and a commitment to a stable, secure, and prosperous world.





As part of the ongoing strategic engagement, an Italian business delegation was scheduled to meet Indian industry leaders in Mumbai. Jaishankar described this step as a vital part of deepening economic collaboration under the Joint Strategic Action Plan. He expressed optimism about the quality of discussions and the potential leadership role Italy was taking in advancing economic ties.





The scope of cooperation discussed extended beyond economics to include political, defence, maritime, space, cultural, and critical technology domains. The two ministers also engaged in dialogues on regional and international developments, touching on issues such as the Indo-Pacific dynamics, the West Asia situation, the Ukraine conflict, and global diplomatic efforts.





The visit underscored the intensifying engagement between India and Italy in 2025, marked by multiple high-level exchanges.





Tajani’s arrival in Delhi marked his second visit to India within the year, signalling a deepening commitment to enhancing the strategic partnership. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, publicly welcomed him, highlighting the visit’s importance for strengthening bilateral ties.





This diplomatic interaction followed a recent encounter between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G20 Summit. Their meeting reviewed cooperation in several high-priority sectors, including trade, investment, defence, innovation, artificial intelligence, space, and education, signalling a broad and ambitious agenda for India-Italy relations in the years ahead.





Based On ANI Report







