The Indian government has announced its plans to commission the Kulasekarapattinam spaceport in Tamil Nadu during the fiscal year 2026-27, marking a significant advancement in the country’s space infrastructure.





This new spaceport aims to enhance India’s capability in launching small satellites, an area of growing importance for both government and commercial space activities.





Land acquisition for the Kulasekarapattinam spaceport is nearly complete, with the only pending issue being a segment required for the rerouting of the East-Coast Road. This indicates that the project has moved past several initial hurdles and is progressing steadily. Site development has also been completed, which includes groundwork essential for supporting the upcoming construction phases.





At present, the construction of technical facilities essential for launch operations is underway. Concurrently, fabrication of specialised equipment and associated structures is advancing at various work centres. This multipronged approach ensures that different elements of the spaceport will be ready in a coordinated manner, facilitating a streamlined commissioning process.





Financially, the project has received a substantial allocation of ₹985.96 crore. Out of this budget, ₹389.58 crore had been utilised by the end of July 2025, reflecting steady expenditure aligned with construction and development activities. The remaining funds will likely cover the final stages of build-out and commissioning efforts.





Once operational, Kulasekarapattinam is expected to substantially improve payload performance for vehicles such as the ISRO Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). Its coastal southern location offers strategic advantages, enabling rockets to avoid complex manoeuvres needed to prevent spent rocket stages from falling over populated landmasses.





This positioning allows for safer ascent trajectories and increases effective payload capacity, particularly for missions targeting polar and Sun-synchronous orbits.





The facility is designed not only to support ISRO’s government missions but also to encourage the growth of private and non-governmental launch services. The government anticipates that SSLV missions and other light-class satellite launches from independent entities will be conducted from this new site, promoting a more vibrant space launch ecosystem in India.





Kulasekarapattinam will operate as a complementary launch centre alongside the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, which currently handles the bulk of India’s orbital launches. This diversification of launch sites is critical for increasing launch frequency, reducing operational risks, and enhancing national space capabilities.





The commissioning of Kulasekarapattinam signals India’s continued commitment to expanding its space launch infrastructure and strengthening its position in the global space sector. The initiative aligns well with the country’s broader goals of promoting small satellite technology and fostering commercial space activities.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







