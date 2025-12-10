



The government informed Parliament on Tuesday that Maoist violence in India has seen a substantial decline of 89% since its peak.





Currently, only three districts remain affected by Maoist activities, marking significant progress in the fight against left-wing extremism.





This sharp reduction is part of the Centre’s commitment to eradicate left-wing extremism (LWE) by March 31, 2026. Over the past year, several top Maoist leaders have been neutralised, either killed or persuaded to surrender, weakening the insurgency’s leadership structure.





Speaking in response to a question from BJP Lok Sabha MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai noted the number of Maoist violence incidents decreased dramatically—from 1,936 in 2010 to just 218 incidents so far in 2025.





The decline in violence has had a direct impact on the safety of civilians and security personnel. Deaths caused by Maoist violence have dropped by 91%, with only 93 casualties reported this year compared to 1,005 in 2010.





Security forces have actively countered the Maoist threat. Up to 1 December 2025, they killed 335 Maoists, arrested 942, and saw 2,167 surrender voluntarily. This demonstrates increased pressure on insurgent groups and growing success in bringing members back to the mainstream.





The number of districts affected by Maoist activity has progressively shrunk over recent years. In April 2018, 90 districts were affected, down from 126 previously.





By July 2021, this number fell to 70, then further to 38 in April 2024, reducing again to 18 in April 2025. By October 2025, only 11 districts remained affected, with just three classified as ‘Most LWE Affected’.





This data reflects a sustained and targeted approach by Indian authorities, combining security operations, leadership targeting, and rehabilitation efforts. It represents a significant step forward in counter-insurgency operations, improving security and stability across traditionally volatile regions.





The government’s clear objective remains the complete elimination of left-wing extremism by March 2026, signalling continued commitment and focus on maintaining and building upon these gains in the coming months.





Based On ET News Report







