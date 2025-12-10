



Maverick, US President Donald Trump delivered a scathing critique of Europe in a recent interview, describing the continent as "decaying" and "weak," particularly regarding immigration and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





His remarks, published by Politico, underscore a deepening rift between the United States and its longstanding European allies.





Trump openly criticised European governments for their handling of migrant policies, labelling them a "disaster" and attributing Europe’s perceived weakness to political correctness. He dismissed some European leaders as "real stupid ones," pointing to a trend he views as detrimental to the continent’s stability and security.





On Ukraine, Trump took a controversial stance, urging President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hold elections even while the country remains under martial law amid Russia's full-scale invasion. Trump suggested that Russia currently has the "upper hand" in the conflict, signalling a stark divergence of opinion from many Western governments committed to supporting Ukraine without territorial concessions.





Trump’s remarks echoed themes from the new US national security strategy released last week, which notably adopted far-right language concerning civilisational decline in Europe. The strategy's gloomy assessment of migration and cultural identity echoes, according to many experts, elements of the so-called "great replacement theory," a far-right conspiracy alleging demographic erosion of white populations.





Trump also pointed to NATO’s response to his past calls for increased defence spending, stating bluntly that despite verbal support, allied nations failed to deliver substantive contributions. He referenced a comment by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who jokingly called Trump "daddy" during a summit, yet noted, "they talk but they don't produce," lamenting the ongoing war with no end in sight.





This public rebuke of European allies comes at a sensitive time, with European governments actively seeking to secure continued American commitment to Ukraine’s defence. Trump’s interview will likely heighten concerns in European capitals about the tenor and direction of US foreign policy, especially in light of the harsh language used in the recent security strategy.





While Trump criticised Europe harshly, Russia and China were treated with relative mildness in the US strategy document. The Kremlin welcomed the strategy, suggesting it aligned with Russia’s worldview, which contrasts sharply with Western interpretations. French government figures described the US security strategy as a stark clarification of America’s ideological position, signalling a growing divergence in values.





In his interview, Trump singled out countries like Britain, France, Germany, Poland, and Sweden as being "destroyed" by migration. His attack extended to London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, whom he disparaged with harsh personal language. Khan responded by accusing Trump of being obsessed with him, highlighting cultural and political tensions between the two figures.





Trump’s fluctuating views on Zelenskyy remain a focal point. Earlier in the year, he labelled the Ukrainian president a "dictator without elections," before sharply criticising him again this time for not engaging with the US plan to end the war. Trump emphasised his frustration by saying, "It would be nice if he would read it" while lamenting the continuing loss of life.





The US plan drafted to bring an end to the Ukraine conflict includes provisions for fresh elections, which have been delayed amid martial law and ongoing hostilities. Zelenskyy has so far postponed elections due to security challenges, with about 20 percent of Ukraine’s territory under Russian occupation.





Recent diplomatic efforts involved US negotiators meeting with both Putin in Moscow and Ukrainian officials, but no significant progress has been reported. Zelenskyy stated he was ready to hold elections if security conditions improved, signalling a cautious willingness to engage with the peace process.





The Ukrainian president also noted his intent to send an updated version of the US peace plan, despite previous tensions and criticisms. Zelenskyy’s response underscores the delicate balancing act Kyiv faces between maintaining sovereignty, managing security risks, and navigating international diplomatic pressures.





Trump’s comments and the broader US national security reorientation suggest increasing strains within Western alliances, particularly regarding how to address migration, European unity, and the ongoing Ukraine conflict, highlighting a period of geopolitical uncertainty and ideological divergence.





Based On AFP Report







