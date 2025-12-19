A group of people set fire to the Prothom Alo newspaper office in Karwan Bazar





Violent protests erupted across Bangladesh following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a 32-year-old radical leader renowned for his vehement anti-India rhetoric. Hadi, a spokesperson for the Inquilab Mancha platform and a candidate in the upcoming general elections, was shot in the head by masked assailants on 12 December while launching his campaign in Dhaka. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital in Singapore on Thursday.





Thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Dhaka and other cities, demanding the arrest of Hadi's killers. Demonstrations turned chaotic, with several buildings set ablaze, including the offices of Bangladesh's leading media outlets, The Daily Star and Prothom Alo. Staff were reportedly trapped inside as fires raged, though authorities later confirmed the blaze at The Daily Star was brought under control.





Emotionally charged crowds chanted slogans honouring Hadi, vowing to sustain their movement until justice prevailed. Tension lingered into the night across multiple areas, prompting the deployment of additional police and paramilitary forces to curb further unrest. Bangladesh Police offered no immediate comment on the escalating violence.





Clashes extended to Chittagong, where large groups gathered outside the Indian Assistant High Commission, shouting anti-India slogans. In Rajshahi, protesters torched the residence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and an Awami League office, inflicting substantial damage. These incidents underscored the volatile atmosphere gripping the nation.





Anti-India sentiment has surged amid deteriorating ties between Dhaka and New Delhi since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India in August 2024. Earlier in the week, hundreds under the "July Oikya" banner marched towards the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, reiterating demands for Hasina's extradition while hurling anti-India invective.





India summoned Bangladesh's High Commissioner in New Delhi, Muhammad Riaz Hamidullah, to lodge a formal protest over threats to its diplomatic missions and inflammatory rhetoric from Bangladeshi leaders. A National Citizen Party (NCP) figure, Hasnat Abdullah, escalated tensions by declaring at an Inquilab Mancha rally that Dhaka would harbour anti-India forces and sever India's "Seven Sisters"—the northeastern states—from the mainland.





India firmly rejected these "preposterous claims" that it backed Hadi's assailants, attributing the narrative to extremist elements emboldened by Bangladesh's Yunus-led interim government. The row highlights deepening frictions, with radical voices accusing New Delhi of meddling in Bangladeshi affairs.





In a televised address, interim chief Muhammad Yunus described Hadi's death as an "irreplaceable loss" to Bangladesh's political and democratic fabric. He urged calm, pledging a transparent probe to hold perpetrators accountable, and warned that violence threatened the path to credible elections scheduled for 12 February.





Yunus, the 85-year-old Nobel laureate steering the country since Hasina's ouster, declared Saturday a day of state mourning. National flags will fly at half-mast, with special prayers organised nationwide. He had earlier labelled the shooting a premeditated strike by a "powerful network" aimed at derailing the polls.





The Indian High Commission in Dhaka responded swiftly, issuing an advisory to Indian nationals to shun local travel and limit movements. Those facing emergencies were directed to contact the High Commission or Assistant High Commissions. This measure reflects heightened security concerns amid the unrest.





Bangladesh's media sector reeled from the violence, with The Daily Star and Prothom Alo halting print and online operations after their Dhaka offices were torched. The Business Standard also suspended its city edition on Friday due to press closures driven by safety fears. These disruptions hampered information flow during a critical juncture.





Hadi rose to prominence during the 2024 student uprising that toppled Hasina's autocratic regime, forcing her exile to India. As a key agitator, he positioned himself as a contender in the February 2026 parliamentary elections—the first since the upheaval. Police have intensified a manhunt, releasing suspect photos and a five-million-taka reward (approximately $42,000) for leads.





Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority nation of 170 million, anticipates direct votes for 300 parliamentarians, plus 50 reserved for women. A concurrent referendum on democratic reforms looms large. Yunus's administration faces the challenge of stabilising the polity ahead of these milestones, as protests risk undermining public trust.





The assassination has ignited fears of broader instability, with Hadi's followers accusing shadowy forces—implicitly Indian-backed—of sabotage. Radical elements, including Inquilab Mancha affiliates, decry the interim government's leniency. As investigations unfold, the unrest threatens to reshape Bangladesh's fragile transition to democracy.





India watches warily, balancing diplomatic rebukes with calls for restraint. The protests not only mourn Hadi but amplify grievances over Hasina's refuge in Delhi and perceived external interference. Regional security dynamics hang in the balance as Dhaka navigates this incendiary episode.





