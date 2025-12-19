



Saudi Arabia has deported 24,000 Pakistani nationals in 2025 alone, citing allegations of organised begging.





This crackdown forms part of a broader Gulf initiative to curb criminal activities linked to Pakistani travellers.





The United Arab Emirates has similarly imposed visa restrictions on most Pakistani citizens, pointing to concerns over involvement in illicit operations upon arrival.





Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) data underscores the problem's magnitude. In 2025, authorities offloaded 66,154 passengers at airports to dismantle begging syndicates and halt illegal migration. FIA Director General Riffat Mukhtar highlighted the reputational harm to Pakistan, noting that such networks extend beyond the Gulf to Africa, Europe, Cambodia, and Thailand, often exploiting tourist visas.





Mukhtar provided specific deportation figures: Saudi Arabia returned 24,000 individuals, Dubai approximately 6,000, and Azerbaijan around 2,500, all accused of begging. These actions reflect heightened scrutiny on Pakistani visitors, particularly those using religious pilgrimage visas.





The issue gained prominence in 2024 when Saudi Arabia formally warned Islamabad. Riyadh urged Pakistan to prevent beggars from misusing Umrah visas to solicit alms in Mecca and Medina. The Saudi Ministry of Religious Affairs cautioned that persistent failures could jeopardise privileges for Pakistani Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.





Legal experts in Pakistan have dissected the phenomenon as a sophisticated enterprise. Writing in Dawn, attorney Rafia Zakaria portrayed begging not as isolated desperation but as a structured industry. She observed its expansion abroad, with operations targeting holy sites in Makkah and Madinah, where beggars harass pilgrims much like they do shoppers in Pakistani markets.





Government officials have corroborated these insights. In 2024, Secretary of Overseas Pakistanis Zeeshan Khanzada estimated that 90 per cent of beggars detained in West Asian countries were Pakistani nationals. This statistic reveals the disproportionate involvement of Pakistanis in regional begging rackets.





The organised nature of these syndicates involves recruitment, travel facilitation, and profit-sharing mechanisms. Reports indicate handlers in Pakistan equip beggars with forged documents, religious attire, and scripts to maximise collections. Returns are then laundered back home, sustaining the cycle.





Saudi Arabia's measures align with its zero-tolerance policy on public nuisances during pilgrimage seasons. Deportations often occur swiftly upon detection at borders or holy sites, with blacklisting preventing re-entry. This has prompted Pakistani authorities to intensify pre-departure checks.





The UAE's visa curbs target work and visit categories, requiring stricter sponsorship proofs and background verifications. Dubai's deportation of 6,000 reflects targeted operations against networks blending begging with petty crime in urban areas.





Azerbaijan's involvement signals the issue's spread to non-Gulf destinations. Its 2,500 deportations highlight misuse of transit visas for begging in Baku and surrounding regions, prompting bilateral diplomatic exchanges with Pakistan.





Pakistan's FIA has ramped up operations, including airport profiling and syndicate raids. Offloading 66,154 passengers demonstrates proactive interception, though challenges persist with porous land borders and corrupt travel agents.





Broader implications threaten Pakistan's labour migration economy. Gulf states host millions of Pakistani workers; reputational damage risks broader visa clampdowns, affecting remittances worth billions annually.





Religious tourism faces direct fallout. Saudi warnings tie begging controls to Hajj quotas, potentially reducing Pakistan's pilgrim allocations if syndicates evade crackdowns.





Domestic responses include legislative proposals for harsher penalties on begging exporters. Punjab and Sindh provinces have launched awareness campaigns, while the FIA seeks international cooperation for real-time data sharing.





Experts urge addressing root causes like poverty and unemployment. Zakaria's analysis suggests economic incentives fuel the industry's success, calling for vocational training and anti-trafficking laws.





Internationally, the episode strains Pakistan's ties with key allies. Saudi Arabia, a major investor in Pakistan, views the issue as a breach of bilateral trust. Similar frictions arise with the UAE amid its economic diversification.





Pakistan's government has pledged reforms, with Mukhtar vowing to eradicate networks by 2026. Yet, enforcement gaps and syndicate adaptability pose ongoing risks.





This crisis exemplifies how internal social challenges export reputational damage. Resolving it demands coordinated action across law enforcement, diplomacy, and socio-economic policy to safeguard Pakistan's global standing.





Based On NDTV Report







