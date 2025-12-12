



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) fact-check unit has swiftly debunked a viral letter falsely attributed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concerning the Rafale deal with France.





This fabricated document, which surfaced on social media, alleged leaks in Rafale naval aircraft delivery schedules and sparked unnecessary controversy.





The MEA addressed the issue directly on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, labelling the letter as entirely fake. It urged the public to remain vigilant against disinformation, highlighting the post from an account named Discourse Lab that amplified the falsehood.





Discourse Lab claimed the letter confirmed ongoing turmoil in the Rafale controversy, suggesting New Delhi was grappling with leaked communications. The MEA's response was categorical: "The letter being referred to in this post is fake. Always stay alert against disinformation."





Dated 26 November 2025, the forged letter purportedly addressed French Ambassador Thierry Mathou. It bore a fabricated signature of Jaishankar and referenced "certain communications concerning the Rafale naval aircraft timeline" that had allegedly entered the public domain.





The document's text warned of "unforeseen challenges" due to this unintended disclosure, while emphasising the strong India-France partnership. It expressed confidence in continued professionalism and discretion, reaffirming commitment to deeper cooperation.





This disinformation campaign emerges amid heightened scrutiny of India's defence procurements, particularly high-profile deals like the Rafale. The timing appears calculated to undermine trust in ongoing military collaborations.





Just months prior, in April 2025, the Ministry of Defence finalised a landmark Rs 63,000 crore agreement with France for 26 Rafale-M combat aircraft. The contract was signed at South Block in New Delhi, with French Ambassador Thierry Mathou and Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh leading their respective delegations.





Defence Ministers from both nations participated remotely in the ceremony, underscoring the deal's strategic importance. The Indian Navy hailed it as a boost for carrier-based aviation capabilities.





The package comprises 22 single-seater and four twin-seater Rafale-M jets, tailored for Indian specifications and integration with aircraft carriers. These aircraft will primarily operate from INS Vikrant, India's indigenous carrier, and complement the existing MiG-29K fleet.





This naval acquisition builds on the Indian Air Force's prior induction of 36 Rafale jets under a 2016 government-to-government deal. Upon delivery, India's total Rafale inventory will reach 62 aircraft, enhancing multi-domain air superiority.





Rafale-Marine variants feature navalised adaptations, including reinforced landing gear for carrier operations, advanced corrosion resistance for maritime environments, and compatibility with the Indian Navy's operational doctrines. Integration with INS Vikrant's systems will enable seamless deployment in the Indian Ocean Region.





The deal emphasises technology transfer and indigenous sustainment, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence manufacturing. Dassault Aviation, the French manufacturer, has committed to supporting local maintenance hubs, potentially involving Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for lifecycle support.





Such procurements reflect deepening Indo-French strategic ties, forged through joint exercises like Varuna and shared concerns over regional security. France remains a key partner in India's military modernisation, supplying critical assets amid diversification from traditional suppliers.





The fake letter's emergence raises concerns over hybrid threats, including disinformation aimed at derailing defence deals. Past Rafale controversies, notably the 2016 IAF deal, have been exploited by opponents, making fact-checking vital.





The MEA's proactive debunking demonstrates institutional readiness to counter narratives that could strain bilateral relations. French officials have not publicly commented, but the swift clarification preserves diplomatic momentum.





India's Rafale fleet expansion addresses capability gaps in twin-engine, 4.5-generation fighters with spectrum-dominant features like active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars and Meteor beyond-visual-range missiles. Naval variants will bolster blue-water ambitions.





Delivery timelines for the 26 jets are classified, but sources indicate initial units could arrive by 2027-2028, subject to production ramps at Dassault's Mérignac facility. Customisations, including India-specific weapons integration, may extend schedules.





This episode underscores the challenges of operating in an information-saturated environment, where adversaries amplify leaks—real or fabricated—to erode public confidence. The MEA's vigilance sets a precedent for future responses.





As India navigates complex geopolitics, robust fact-checking units like the MEA's will prove indispensable in safeguarding defence narratives and partnerships.





Based On ANI Report







