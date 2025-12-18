



The Indian Navy Chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, has affirmed the successful deployment of MH-60R helicopters during Operation Sindoor, a critical military operation launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on 7 May.





Speaking exclusively after commissioning the second MH-60R squadron in Goa, he noted that the helicopters, embarked on naval units, performed precisely as intended, though operational details remain classified as the mission continues.





Operation Sindoor unfolded amid heightened tensions following the deadly assault in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. Pakistan's subsequent retaliation escalated the situation into a brief but intense conflict from 7 to 10 May.





The Navy's involvement underscored the MH-60R's role in bolstering maritime operations during this period of national security exigency.





The commissioning ceremony took place at INS Hansa in Panaji, Goa, where Admiral Tripathi oversaw the induction of INAS 335, dubbed the 'Ospreys'. This marks the second squadron dedicated to the MH-60R platform, following the establishment of a training squadron at Cochin in March 2024. The event highlights the Navy's accelerating push towards enhanced aviation integration.





Admiral Tripathi emphasised the squadron's strategic value, stating it would significantly elevate combat readiness across surface platforms. By amplifying anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities, the Ospreys will fortify defences against subsurface threats, while also advancing anti-surface warfare (ASuW) and maritime domain awareness.





The MH-60R emerges as a cornerstone of this enhancement, praised by the Navy Chief as a "very potent platform, well-proven". Its all-weather, day-and-night operations make it ideal for diverse missions, including search and rescue (SAR), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), and vertical replenishment (VERTREP). These attributes position it as a versatile asset for the Indian Navy's Western Seaboard fleets.





Recent developments further underscore India's commitment to maritime superiority. The Navy has finalised a contract for an additional 24 MH-60R helicopters from the United States, signalling sustained investment in proven Western technology. Admiral Tripathi expressed keen satisfaction with this deal, which promises to exponentially scale the platform's operational footprint.





This induction aligns with broader indigenisation efforts under the 'Make in India' initiative, even as the Navy balances foreign acquisitions with domestic capabilities. The MH-60R's multi-role proficiency addresses longstanding gaps in ASW, particularly vital amid rising submarine activities in the Indian Ocean Region by adversaries such as China and Pakistan.





Operation Sindoor's ongoing status, as revealed by the Chief, suggests persistent vigilance along maritime frontiers. The helicopters' confirmed efficacy in this context reassures stakeholders of the Navy's preparedness, deterring potential aggressors through demonstrated subsurface and surface dominance.





INAS 335's activation at INS Hansa not only operationalises a new cadre of aviators but also integrates seamlessly with existing squadrons. Training regimens have been rigorous, ensuring pilots and crews master the helicopter's advanced avionics, dipping sonar, and Hellfire missile systems for precision strikes.





Looking ahead, the expanded MH-60R fleet will synergise with indigenous projects like the Naval Utility Helicopter (NUH) and Multi-Role Helicopter (MRH) programs. This hybrid approach—blending imported expertise with homegrown innovation—positions the Indian Navy as a formidable blue-water force.





Admiral Tripathi's remarks in Goa resonate beyond the commissioning, reinforcing public and strategic confidence in the Navy's evolution. As geopolitical frictions persist, particularly involving Pakistan and regional powers, platforms like the MH-60R embody India's resolve to safeguard its seaboard and project power effectively.





Based On ANI Report







