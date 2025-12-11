



The Indian Armed Forces are currently engaged in field testing two significant indigenous drone systems that underscore the nation’s commitment to advancing self-reliant defence technologies.





Among these is a 150-kg class Loitering Munition UAV (LM-UAV), developed collaboratively by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) and Solar Defence & Aerospace Ltd. (SDAL), a private industry partner. This drone embodies a strategic effort to harness domestic expertise and innovation in unmanned aerial systems.





This LM-UAV stands out with its indigenous Wankel engine, enabling a blend of efficiency and reliability crucial for defence applications. It boasts an impressive operational range of up to 900 km and an endurance of 6 to 9 hours, allowing extensive mission durations.





The drone can operate at service ceilings reaching 5 km, providing considerable operational altitude flexibility. Technologically, it incorporates cutting-edge features such as GPS-denied navigation—noteworthy for situations where GPS signals may be compromised—alongside a low radar cross-section that enhances its stealth characteristics.





Moreover, it employs artificial intelligence to aid in target identification, thereby improving precision and autonomy during mission execution.





Parallel to this, India is advancing High Altitude Platforms (HAPs), which are solar-powered unmanned aircraft capable of sustained flight above 20 km altitude. These HAPs are designed to act as pseudo-satellites, offering extended endurance for surveillance, communication, and reconnaissance roles.





Dr. Jitendra Singh recently inaugurated a dedicated facility focused on manufacturing these platforms, signalling a significant leap in indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities. The design and deployment of HAPs fit well within India’s broader strategic vision of utilising innovations for sustained aerial dominance and presence at altitudes where conventional aircraft and satellites may face operational limitations or cost constraints.





The development and testing of both the LM-UAV and HAP systems represent a rapid transition from research and development stages to operational evaluation in real battlefield conditions. This accelerated timeline underscores an increasingly effective collaboration between government research institutions such as CSIR-NAL and private defence industry players.





The synergy achieved between these entities not only accelerates technology deployment but also enhances the indigenous defence industrial base in line with the Prime Minister’s "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.





India’s public sector and private firms have steadily augmented their capability to develop advanced autonomous and semi-autonomous aerial platforms. This is evidenced by earlier indigenous drone efforts, including the 2021 development of an Octacopter drone for humanitarian applications by CSIR-NAL.





That particular drone was deployed to aid in transporting vaccines and critical medicines to remote areas during the COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing versatility and the broader utility of homegrown drone technology beyond battlefield roles.





Together, these developments reflect a strategic, multifaceted approach towards modernising India’s defence posture through technological self-reliance. The LM-UAV and HAP systems not only fulfil immediate tactical and strategic needs but also exemplify a growing indigenous manufacturing and technological ecosystem.





This ecosystem is oriented towards reducing dependence on foreign technology imports, securing the defence supply chain, and fostering innovation within the country’s aerospace and defence sectors.





The focus on stealth, autonomous navigation in GPS-denied environments, and extended endurance in these platforms enhances India’s capabilities in reconnaissance, precision strike, and persistent surveillance missions. These systems will provide operational flexibility and augment the tactical options available to Indian Armed Forces in diverse operational theatres.





The field testing of the 150-kg class LM-UAV and the development of solar-powered HAPs mark important milestones in India’s evolving indigenous defence technology landscape. These advancements are testament to the country's commitment to building resilient and self-sustaining defence assets through collaborative public-private partnerships and cutting-edge aerospace research.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







