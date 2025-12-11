



In May 2025, during a conflict between India and Pakistan, a missile, probably a Fatah-II, was intercepted and destroyed by an air defence system over Haryana's Hisar/Sirsa region.





The missile was on a trajectory aimed at the national capital, Delhi, but was neutralised mid-air, preventing potential devastation. This incident highlighted the urgent need for a robust defence shield protecting the capital against missile threats and other airborne dangers.





India has therefore decided to deploy an indigenous, multi-layered Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) to bolster the security of the National Capital Region. This strategic move comes after failed price negotiations with the United States over the acquisition of the NASAMS-II system, which is used to safeguard Washington DC and the White House. The US system was deemed too expensive, prompting India to turn to homegrown technology for a more cost-effective yet highly capable solution.





The IADWS is designed as a layered air defence mechanism combining multiple indigenous components to cover a comprehensive spectrum of aerial threats including missiles, drones, and fast-moving aircraft.





Its core elements include the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles (QRSAM), the Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS), and a directed energy weapon (DEW) relying on high-power lasers. Together, these systems provide rapid response and precision interception capabilities.





Development and deployment of IADWS falls under the responsibility of the Indian Air Force, working closely with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and associated production agencies. They focus not only on the missile systems themselves but also on the critical networking and command-and-control infrastructure to ensure seamless integration and responsiveness of this complex multi-tiered defence network.





Aside from QRSAM and VSHORADS, DRDO has also made considerable progress in creating other indigenous air defence systems, including the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MR-SAM). Development efforts are ongoing for a long-range SAM under Project Kusha, signalling India’s ambition to create a comprehensive spectrum of missile defence solutions.





In parallel, India continues its upgrades by planning the induction of the advanced Russian S-400 Triumf air defence systems, known locally as Sudarshan, which have already begun replenishing the two existing squadrons. Discussions are also underway to acquire more S-400 systems as well as the more advanced S-500 missile defence systems from Russia, reflecting a mix of indigenous and imported capabilities to build a formidable air defence umbrella.





The indigenous IADWS deployment emphasises a strategic shift towards self-reliance in defence technology amidst rising regional threats. It ensures that vital infrastructure and civilian populations in the Delhi NCR have layered protection ready to respond swiftly and effectively, leveraging modern missile and directed energy technologies developed domestically.





This initiative not only enhances national security but also supports the growth of India's defence industrial base, aligning with broader goals of defence indigenisation.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







