



The Netherlands is set to deepen its technological collaboration with India, as Prime Minister Dick Schoof prepares to lead a high-level delegation to the AI Impact Summit.





This move signals a robust commitment from the Dutch government to forge stronger ties in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors. The summit, hosted in India, serves as a pivotal platform for global stakeholders to discuss the future of technology amid geopolitical shifts.





Speaking exclusively to ANI on Thursday, Marisa Gerards, the Ambassador of the Netherlands to India, expressed enthusiasm about the Prime Minister's participation. She highlighted that the delegation will feature prominent figures, including the CEO of Philips, alongside vice presidents and leaders from other major companies.





This composition underscores the involvement of both governmental and private sector heavyweights in the initiative.





Gerards also anticipates the inclusion of leadership from Dutch technical universities, emphasising a multifaceted approach that bridges industry, academia, and policy. "I'm very happy and proud that he [Prime Minister Schoof] will be here," she remarked, reflecting the significance of this visit in bilateral relations. The delegation's presence is poised to elevate discussions at the summit to new heights.





The Ambassador praised India's exemplary role in leveraging digitalisation for social progress, positioning it as a leader in the Global South. She noted India's impressive track record in harnessing technology for societal advancement, which has earned it global acclaim. This recognition comes at a time when India is preparing to host the main AI Impact Summit in 2026, with the current event acting as an official pre-summit.





Key areas of collaboration include artificial intelligence and semiconductors, described by Gerards as "key enabling technologies." The Netherlands aims to link Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) with its own technical universities, fostering research-to-research partnerships. This initiative will extend to government-to-government engagements, creating a tripartite framework involving policymakers, industry leaders, and academic institutions.





The proposed agreements are expected to receive formal approval during the AI Impact Summit, making it an ideal venue for such integrations. Gerards described the event as a "wonderful platform" that unites these essential stakeholders. By facilitating direct connections, the summit will accelerate innovation and knowledge exchange between the two nations.





This development builds on prior engagements, such as the Global Technology Summit, which gathered industry experts, policymakers, and scientists worldwide. That event sparked critical dialogues on technology, AI, and geopolitics, setting the stage for deeper cooperation. The Netherlands' participation now reflects a strategic pivot towards India as a vital partner in tech-driven advancements.





For India, these ties hold particular promise in bolstering indigenous capabilities in AI and semiconductors, areas critical to its technological self-reliance. Dutch expertise, exemplified by companies like Philips and leading universities, complements India's vast talent pool and digital infrastructure. Joint ventures could yield breakthroughs in areas like healthcare tech, smart manufacturing, and sustainable energy solutions.





Prime Minister Dick Schoof's leadership of the delegation adds political weight to these efforts, potentially unlocking new funding streams, joint R&D projects, and talent mobility programmes. It also aligns with broader European-Indian strategies to counterbalance global tech dominance by a few powers. As the summit unfolds, outcomes could reshape supply chains for critical technologies.





Ambassador Gerards' comments further highlight mutual respect, with the Netherlands viewing India not just as an organiser but as a trailblazer in AI governance.





This partnership arrives amid rising global demand for ethical AI frameworks and resilient semiconductor ecosystems. Both nations stand to gain from shared best practices in digital inclusion and innovation.





The Dutch delegation's visit marks a milestone in Indo-Dutch relations, promising tangible advancements in technology transfer and collaboration.





As preparations intensify for the 2026 AI Impact Summit, this pre-event sets a collaborative tone that could influence global tech agendas for years to come. Stakeholders worldwide will watch closely for the agreements that emerge from these high-stakes discussions.





Based On ANI Report







