



India's Indian Air Force (IAF) stands fully prepared to counter any aggression from adversarial nations, according to Air Chief Marshal A P Singh. Speaking at an aerial display marking Vijay Diwas—the commemoration of India's decisive victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war—the IAF chief affirmed that his force is ready to deliver a "befitting reply" and inflict a "bloody nose" on any enemy daring misadventure.





This robust stance comes amid ongoing regional tensions, as highlighted in recent defence developments. The IAF has been relentlessly enhancing its stealth capabilities and strategic doctrines, drawing lessons from historical conflicts and modern operations like the recently concluded Operation Sindoor.





Air Chief Marshal Singh emphasised the IAF's readiness for a potential two-front war, underscoring India's comprehensive preparedness against simultaneous threats from multiple borders. Such declarations align with the force's modernisation drive, including inductions of advanced platforms like Rafale jets and indigenous Tejas fighters.





The Vijay Diwas event at Air Force Station Mohanbari in Dibrugarh, organised by the Eastern Air Command, featured a thrilling aerial showcase. Spectators, including military dignitaries, air veterans, civil officials, and schoolchildren, witnessed displays by potent assets such as Sukhoi Su-30 fighters, Dornier Do-228 surveillance aircraft, Antonov An-32 transports, Chinook heavy-lift helicopters, and Mi-17 mediums.





Reflecting on the 1971 war, Singh lauded the IAF's pivotal role in securing victory within just 13 days. He recounted how daylight operations in November, final devastating strikes, and the audacious attack on the Governor's House in Bangladesh forced Pakistan to buckle and seek a ceasefire.





This triumph, Singh noted, exemplified exceptional jointmanship among the armed services. Complex manoeuvres like river crossings and air drops succeeded only through seamless Army-IAF coordination, with the Navy's active involvement amplifying the impact.





The 1971 campaign imparted enduring lessons on integrated operations, which the IAF has diligently incorporated into its training and equipping strategies. Today, these principles underpin tri-service exercises like the upcoming Trishul drill in the western sector, aimed at honing coordination across terrains.





Recent headlines from Indian Air Force news reinforce this narrative of readiness and evolution. The force is pursuing cargo drones for Lakshadweep logistics, expanding Meteor missile stocks for Rafale jets, and sealing deals for 113 GE F404 engines for Tejas aircraft via Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





Indigenous strides shine through, with HAL inaugurating new production lines for TEJAS MK-1A at Nashik—once a MiG-Sukhoi facility—targeting deliveries of 180 jets by 2032-33. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed this as part of India's push towards 100% domestic defence hardware production.





Operation Sindoor emerges as a modern benchmark, with IAF Chief Singh detailing strikes up to 300 km inside Pakistan, destroying air bases, radars, and 12-13 enemy aircraft including F-16s and JF-17s. Indigenous weapons proved decisive, validating self-reliance and prompting global interest in Indian systems.





The MiG-21's recent retirement marks the end of an era, with its swansong flypast symbolising transition to advanced fleets. President Droupadi Murmu's historic Rafale sortie alongside Wing Commander Shivangi Singh—India's lone woman Rafale pilot—highlights evolving capabilities and women's integration.





Training reforms are accelerating, as seen in the Training Command Conference in Bengaluru, where Singh called for overhauls to counter global threats. International partnerships flourish, from Dassault's expanded Pune engineering centre to Mahindra-Embraer ties for C-390 transports and UK RAF instructor exchanges.





Procurements approved by the Defence Acquisition Council—worth ₹79,000 crore—include long-range drones, Nag missiles, and warships, boosting tri-service synergy. Russia ties deepen with S-400 missile deals worth ₹10,000 crore, while BrahMos production ramps up, with Rajnath Singh noting every inch of Pakistan now within reach.





Geopolitical posturing persists, with Pakistan eyeing Chinese submarines and US AIM-120 missiles amid rhetoric of war risks. Yet, India's focus remains on deterrence: tri-services integration via theatre commands, drone doctrines, and atmanirbhar initiatives.





Air Chief Marshal Singh's Vijay Diwas remarks thus encapsulate a force transformed—rooted in 1971's legacy, battle-tested in Sindoor, and poised for future battles. As threats evolve, the IAF's message is unequivocal: misadventure will meet swift, joint retribution.





Based On PTI Report







