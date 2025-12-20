



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has underscored the pivotal role of Operation Sindoor in showcasing India's superior air power capabilities. Speaking at the Air Force Commanders’ Conclave in New Delhi on Thursday, he highlighted how this high-impact, short-duration operation demonstrated the Indian Air Force's (IAF) growing prowess in contemporary warfare.





Mr Singh described the IAF as a technologically advanced, operationally agile, strategically confident, and future-oriented force. He emphasised its critical function in safeguarding national interests against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving global order.





The operation exemplified the courage, speed, and precision of IAF personnel, who successfully destroyed terror camps. Equally notable was the force's adept handling of Pakistan’s subsequent “irresponsible reaction” to the strikes.





Public trust in the armed forces, particularly in India’s air defence systems, shone through during the episode. Citizens remained calm amid attempted attacks on Indian installations, reflecting deep confidence in the military's operational preparedness.





Mr Singh urged Air Force commanders to extract key lessons from Operation Sindoor. He stressed the imperative to thoroughly analyse adversaries' offensive and defensive capabilities for future readiness.





The success of the operation hinged on the principles of speed, surprise, and shock. These elements enabled decisive leadership to convey clear strategic messages while synchronising military actions with national objectives.





Air defence systems and associated equipment performed admirably during the mission. The Defence Minister reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to bolstering the nation's security apparatus.





In the 21st century, warfare is increasingly shaped by technology and adaptability. Emerging domains such as cyber warfare, artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, satellite-based surveillance, and space-enabled capabilities are redefining conflict landscapes.





Precision-guided weapons, real-time intelligence, and data-driven decision-making have emerged as indispensable for operational triumph. Mr Singh highlighted these as core tenets for the IAF's ongoing evolution.





Looking ahead, the minister expressed strong faith in forthcoming capabilities. He pointed to the Sudarshan Chakra—announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during this year’s Independence Day address—as a vital safeguard for national assets.





Development of indigenous jet engines has been elevated to a national mission status. This initiative aligns with broader efforts to enhance self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Jointness among the services emerged as a potent force multiplier in Operation Sindoor. Mr Singh hailed it as a exemplary model of tri-service synergy, fostering integrated operational effectiveness.





The conclave served as a platform to reinforce these strategic insights. It underscored the IAF's transformation into a modern, versatile force capable of addressing multifaceted threats.





Amid geopolitical uncertainties, such demonstrations of air power deter aggression and affirm India's resolve. Operation Sindoor thus stands as a testament to the maturity of India's military doctrine.





The government's proactive investments in defence modernisation continue apace. These efforts ensure the armed forces remain at the vanguard of technological innovation and operational excellence.





Based On ANI Report







