



The Indian Navy is intensifying its focus on Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) to bolster maritime security along India's extensive coastline, spanning over 7,500 kilometres. This acceleration supports autonomous swarm concepts, enabling persistent surveillance and rapid response in littoral zones where traditional manned assets face limitations.





The initiative reflects a strategic pivot towards unmanned systems, transitioning from experimental demonstrations to fully funded operational pathways as outlined in the Navy's Technology Perspective and Capability Roadmap (TPCR) 2025.​





Autonomous swarms involve coordinated groups of USVs operating without continuous human intervention, leveraging artificial intelligence for tasks such as reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and kinetic strikes.





These vessels can deploy in numbers to overwhelm adversaries, with specialised variants handling surveillance, munitions delivery, or jamming operations. Such capabilities address threats like piracy, smuggling, and hostile incursions in the Indian Ocean Region, enhancing domain awareness through multi-layered intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) networks.​





The TPCR 2025 emphasises indigenisation under the Atmanirbhar Bharat framework, prioritising domestic development of USVs to reduce reliance on imports. Key programs include the procurement of 12 indigenous autonomous surface vessels capable of long-range, unmanned transits, alongside collaborations with firms like Sagar Defence Engineering for weaponised boat swarms. Integration with aerial drones and underwater vehicles promises a comprehensive unmanned ecosystem, amplifying the Navy's asymmetric warfare potential.​





Recent advancements feature AI-orchestrated swarm attacks, as seen in trials with vessels like those from the DSC-A20 series, designed to neutralise larger enemy warships through saturation tactics. The Navy's 'Abhimanyu' drone, set for carrier integration by 2026, complements USVs by extending manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) to maritime domains, including stealthy strike and electronic warfare roles. Funding from the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) scheme underscores commitment to scalable, cost-effective platforms.​





This USV thrust aligns with broader naval modernisation, incorporating next-generation corvettes and landing platform docks equipped for unmanned operations. Swarm technology promises force multiplication, with low radar cross-section designs and modular payloads enabling operations in contested electromagnetic environments.





Challenges such as autonomous navigation in complex littorals and cyber vulnerabilities persist, yet ongoing seminars like the DILLI Series Sea Power Seminar 2025 highlight accelerating progress towards multi-domain supremacy.​





Strategic implications extend to deterring aggression from regional actors, particularly in the Indo-Pacific where China's grey-zone tactics prevail. Persistent USV patrols will facilitate real-time threat tracking, integrating with systems like the VL-SRSAM and advanced decoys on future ships. By 2030, swarms could form the backbone of littoral defence, ensuring rapid scalability and reduced risk to personnel.​





