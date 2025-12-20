Kaiga Atomic Power Station nuclear power generating station at Kaiga, Karnataka





The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025, has emerged as a landmark legislative measure, passing both Houses of Parliament on 18 and 19 December 2025.





Introduced amid India's drive for energy independence, the Bill repeals the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010. It signals a bold shift towards bolstering nuclear power's role in the nation's energy mix, targeting 100 gigawatts of capacity by 2047.





Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underscored the Bill's transformative potential in a statement on X, describing it as a pivotal step in India's energy and technology landscape.





He emphasised its foundation on nuclear safety, sustainability, and innovation, positioning it to power artificial intelligence, green manufacturing, and energy sovereignty. Jaiswal highlighted opportunities for industry, start-ups, and youth, while noting enhanced international cooperation through adherence to global best practices.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed these sentiments in his own X post, hailing the Bill's passage as a "transformational moment" for India's technology sector. He expressed gratitude to Members of Parliament for their support and pointed to its role in delivering a clean-energy future not just for India but globally.





Modi specifically noted avenues for private sector investment and youth involvement, urging stakeholders to "invest, innovate, and build in India" at this opportune juncture.





The Bill's journey through Parliament saw approval in the Lok Sabha followed swiftly by the Rajya Sabha. Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh addressed the debate, reassuring members that safety standards remain robust and undiluted. He outlined the legislation's alignment with national goals, including expanding nuclear energy's share, fostering atomic science innovation, and extending applications beyond power generation.





Singh further clarified that the Bill upholds India's international obligations on safety, security, safeguards, and nuclear liability. This comes against India's ambitious roadmap to achieve energy independence, decarbonise the economy by 2070, and integrate domestic nuclear contributions into the global ecosystem. Proponents argue it will accelerate clean energy transitions while catalysing technological advancements.





Opposition voices raised significant concerns during deliberations, demanding referral to a standing or select committee due to the Bill's far-reaching implications. Critics alleged dilution of liability clauses and questioned whether external pressures influenced its hasty passage. Amendments proposed by opposition members were ultimately negatived, paving the way for unamended approval.





The SHANTI Bill's focus on international collaboration opens doors for reactor development partnerships, as visualised in MEA-shared images on X. This aligns with India's commitments under global nuclear frameworks, potentially attracting foreign technology and investment. Such moves could enhance India's strategic autonomy in energy security, reducing reliance on fossil fuels amid geopolitical uncertainties.





For the private sector, the legislation promises deregulation and incentives, fostering a competitive landscape for nuclear ventures. Start-ups in AI, advanced manufacturing, and nuclear tech stand to benefit from simplified frameworks, spurring innovation in areas like small modular reactors and non-power applications such as isotopes for healthcare.





Youth engagement emerges as a key pillar, with the Bill creating job pipelines in high-tech nuclear fields. Educational tie-ups and skill programmes could bridge gaps in specialised manpower, aligning with India's demographic dividend. This positions the legislation as a catalyst for long-term economic growth and technological self-reliance.





Critically, the repeal of prior Acts addresses longstanding bottlenecks, including liability uncertainties that deterred private participation post-Fukushima. While safeguards persist, the streamlined regime aims to balance risk with progress, drawing lessons from global peers like the United States and France.





India's nuclear ambitions under SHANTI dovetail with broader 'Make in India' initiatives, promoting indigenisation of fuel cycles and reactor designs. By 2047, the 100 GW target could power mega-infrastructures, from data centres fuelling AI to electrified industries, supporting net-zero pledges.





Challenges remain, including waste management, public perception, and financing. Yet, the Bill's passage marks a consensus-driven leap, with government assurances on safety protocols mitigating fears. As implementation unfolds, monitoring mechanisms will be vital to realise its promise.





In the geopolitical arena, SHANTI bolsters India's stature as a responsible nuclear player, potentially deepening ties with partners like Russia and the United States in civil nuclear domains. This could yield dual benefits: enhanced energy security and strategic leverage in Indo-Pacific dynamics.





Ultimately, the SHANTI Bill encapsulates India's vision for a nuclear renaissance, intertwining energy, technology, and sovereignty. Its success hinges on execution, but early endorsements from leaders signal strong momentum towards a sustainable future.





Based On ANI Report







