



India's armed forces have intensified humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu following the devastation wrought by Cyclone Ditwah, which triggered severe flooding, landslides, and infrastructure collapse across the island nation.​





A C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force airlifted a fully equipped para field hospital from Agra, along with 73 medical personnel and essential vehicles, landing in Colombo to bolster emergency healthcare in cyclone-affected areas.​





Simultaneously, the Indian Army announced the deployment of an integrated task force from the Shatrujeet Brigade, a high-readiness, self-contained composite contingent designed to deliver critical relief, restore essential services, and support impacted families.​





IAF Mi-17 helicopters pressed on with round-the-clock operations, airlifting over eight tonnes of relief material while evacuating 65 survivors, including foreign nationals, critically ill patients, and a pregnant woman from inaccessible regions.​





Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched on 28 November as a manifestation of India's Neighbourhood First policy and the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, has seen New Delhi deliver 53 tonnes of aid via air and sea routes since its inception.​





Naval assets played a pivotal role, with INS Sukanya docking at Trincomalee harbour laden with relief supplies, while INS Vikrant and INS Udyagiri offloaded 9.5 tonnes of emergency rations in Colombo shortly after the cyclone struck.​





Earlier efforts included three IAF aircraft ferrying 31.5 tonnes of essentials such as tents, blankets, hygiene kits, medicines, and surgical gear, alongside Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant conducting search and rescues in coordination with Sri Lankan forces.​





Cyclone Ditwah, which barrelled across Sri Lanka from 27 November, unleashed over 300 mm of rain in eastern and central provinces, causing widespread flooding that breached dams and isolated districts, with the death toll surpassing 390 and hundreds reported missing by early December.​





Rescue operations, now in their second week, have displaced nearly one million people into temporary shelters, strained Sri Lanka's disaster-response infrastructure, and prompted India's sustained HADR commitment to its closest maritime neighbour.​





External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar underscored India's resolve, noting the C-17's arrival as a key step in supporting Colombo's flood-relief endeavours amid ongoing challenges from the cyclone's aftermath.​





Based On PTI Report







