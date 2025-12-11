



Pakistan’s former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, has been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment by a military court, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Thursday, December 11, 2025.





The Field General Court Martial (FGCM) process against Hameed was initiated on August 12, 2024, under the provisions of the Pakistan Army Act. The legal proceedings spanned over 15 months, reflecting a thorough and prolonged investigation.





Hameed faced four charges during the trial. These included engaging in political activities, violating the Official Secret Act in ways detrimental to the state’s safety and interests, misuse of authority and government resources, and causing wrongful loss to individuals.





According to the ISPR statement, the military court found Hameed guilty on all counts. After careful and detailed legal consideration, the court handed down a punishment of 14 years’ rigorous imprisonment, which was promulgated on the report date of December 11, 2025.





The ISPR stressed that throughout the FGCM proceedings, all legal provisions were strictly followed. Hameed was provided with full legal rights, including access to a defence team of his choice, ensuring the process complied with standards of fairness and justice.





The convicted ex-spymaster retains the right to appeal the ruling in the appropriate judicial forum, as stated by the ISPR and reported by Dawn. This provision maintains the procedural safeguards typical of military justice systems.





Further investigations into Hameed’s alleged involvement in fostering political agitation and instability—linked with other political elements and issues—are being handled separately by relevant authorities.





This sentencing follows a public indication by ISPR Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry in October 2025. During a press conference in Peshawar on October 10, Lt Gen Chaudhry confirmed ongoing legal proceedings against Hameed and stated they would reach a “logical conclusion.”





He emphasised that the Army’s internal accountability operates on facts and evidence, not mere allegations.





Hameed’s detention began in August 2024, when the military formally initiated the FGCM proceedings. His case has attracted significant attention due to his high-profile former role within Pakistan’s top intelligence agency and the serious nature of the charges, highlighting issues around political influence and security within military ranks.





The outcome marks a notable development in Pakistan’s military justice system and internal governance, underscoring the Army’s approach to maintaining discipline even at senior levels. The continued monitoring of related political security matters linked to the convict remains underway.





Based On ANI Report







