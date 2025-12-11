



India has called for a pragmatic and balanced approach in engaging with the Taliban during a recent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting focused on the situation in Afghanistan.





The call was made by Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, who emphasised that while punitive measures have largely failed over the past four and a half years, strategic engagement that incentivises positive actions holds more promise for lasting peace and stability.





Ambassador Parvathaneni began by congratulating Slovenia on assuming the UNSC presidency and expressed gratitude toward UN officials and civil society representatives for their insightful briefings.





He highlighted India’s centuries-old civilizational and cultural ties with Afghanistan, describing them as foundational to India's ongoing support and cooperation with the Afghan people. These historic bonds continue to shape India’s policies and engagement in the region.





India remains deeply committed to promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan, participating in various regional talks including the Doha Working Group.





The Ambassador underscored the importance of coherent regional and international cooperation at this crucial juncture to address the complex challenges Afghanistan faces. India believes such collective efforts are essential to create an environment conducive to progress and peace.





Currently, India supports more than 500 development projects across various Afghan provinces, contributing significantly to infrastructure, healthcare, education, and capacity building.





Following the recent visit of Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to New Delhi, India has agreed to deepen cooperation in healthcare, public infrastructure, and human resource development.





This partnership also continues to work closely with UN agencies on priority sectors such as food security, health, education, and sports, highlighting a comprehensive approach to Afghanistan’s development needs.





India’s health-related initiatives in Afghanistan are substantial. Ambassador Parvathaneni mentioned projects like the establishment of a Thalassemia Centre and a Diagnostic Centre in Kabul, replacement of heating systems at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, and the construction of a 30-bed hospital in the Bagrami district. Plans are also underway to build an Oncology Centre, a Trauma Centre, and five maternity clinics across the country.





India has extended medical assistance to Afghan nationals, including prosthetic limbs for 75 individuals and facilitating treatment for patients travelling to India. Additionally, India handed over twenty ambulances during Foreign Minister Muttaqi’s visit, reinforcing its commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure.





India was among the first countries to provide humanitarian relief following recent devastating earthquakes in Afghanistan. The support includes reconstruction aid for damaged homes along with critical supplies such as food grains, school materials, and disaster relief equipment. India has also been supporting Afghan refugees who have been forcibly repatriated, emphasising its humanitarian outreach and solidarity with Afghanistan’s people.





Addressing security concerns, the Ambassador recalled the recent UN Secretary-General’s report highlighting serious humanitarian issues in Afghanistan, including the forced return of over two million Afghans this year. This influx has increased Afghanistan's population by about six per cent and has placed severe strains on shelter, food supplies, and reintegration efforts.





India sharply criticised Pakistan for recent cross-border clashes and the resulting disruptions. The closure of border crossings has impeded trade, forced displacement of families, and led to significant financial losses, especially during the critical fruit harvest season.





The Ambassador condemned the use of trade and transit restrictions as leverage against a landlocked country and urged restraint, calling such actions a form of “trade and transit terrorism” that violates WTO norms and international law.





India also expressed profound concern over airstrikes inside Afghan territory that have killed innocent civilians, including women, children, and even sports players, condemning these attacks unequivocally. The Ambassador reiterated that no country should weaponize trade vulnerabilities or engage in activities that further destabilise Afghanistan.





On counterterrorism, India stressed the importance of ensuring that UN-designated terrorist groups such as ISIL, Al-Qaida, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and their affiliates do not operate from Afghan soil. India maintains vigilant monitoring of the security situation and supports robust international efforts to address these threats comprehensively.





Concluding his remarks, Ambassador Parvathaneni called for a nuanced, incentive-based engagement strategy with the Taliban. He argued that continued reliance exclusively on punitive measures has yielded no meaningful progress, and that an approach encouraging positive actions could better serve the interests of the Afghan people and regional stability.





India’s decision to restore its Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of an Embassy reflects its long-term commitment to Afghanistan’s development and sovereignty. India intends to work with all relevant stakeholders to expand development cooperation, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives in alignment with the evolving needs of Afghan society. This approach seeks to balance pragmatism with principle, aiming to foster peace, prosperity, and stability in Afghanistan.





Based On ANI Report







