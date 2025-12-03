



Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) hold considerable promise for India's nuclear energy expansion, offering compact, factory-assembled designs that could complement large-scale plants in achieving the 100 gigawatts target by 2047 and net-zero emissions by 2070.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on 27 November 2025 to open the sector to private players explicitly highlights opportunities in SMRs, advanced reactors, and innovation, aligning with the ₹20,000 crore Nuclear Energy Mission for indigenous development.





At least five Bharat Small Modular Reactors (BSMRs) are slated for operation by 2033, marking a shift towards modular technologies suited to India's diverse needs.​





SMRs differ markedly from conventional plants, occupying just 15 to 17 hectares compared to hundreds for 1,000 MW units like Kudankulam, making them viable for remote islands such as Andaman and Nicobar or mountainous regions.





Factory assembly enables transport by rail or road, slashing construction timelines and mitigating cost overruns typical of mega-projects. Russian designs like RITM-200, proven on icebreakers since the 1960s with over 400 reactor-years sans accidents, output 55 MW electrical and 200 MW thermal using uranium enriched to 20 per cent—safe for civilian use.​





India-Russia ties amplify SMR prospects, with ROSATOM in advanced talks for localisation, fuel supply, and deployment beyond Kudankulam, including thorium-based variants via Maharashtra's MoU.





The December 2025 summit may yield bold initiatives on SMRs under the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, building on joint working groups for molten salt reactors and fuel cycles. Bhabha Atomic Research Centre's BSMR program invites such collaboration, enhancing technological sovereignty amid global hype from the US, France, and China.​





Safety defines SMR appeal, blending passive and active systems for inherent stability, ideal for grid-challenged or industrial sites phasing out coal.





They promise five to six years' operation without refuelling, supporting green energy for industries and renewables backup. Global leaders like China's 100 MW land-based unit underscore maturity, positioning SMRs to diversify India's mix.​





Challenges persist, as SMRs cost four to five times more per megawatt, yielding higher tariffs that experts like Dr Ravi B Grover deem suboptimal for India's vast demand, favouring 700-1,600 MW giants for cost-effectiveness.





Hype currently peaks, but stabilisation awaits commercial proof. Private capital may fund smaller units, yet large reactors ensure scale, with SMRs carving niches in flexibility and deployment speed. ROSATOM and Westinghouse acknowledge this balance, eyeing hybrid strategies for India's energy security.​





