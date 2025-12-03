



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has recently delivered a significant technological advancement to the Indian Army's Corps of Military Engineering (CME) at Pune. This includes the Camouflage Pattern Generation Software Sigma 4.0 (CPGS4.0) along with a full-scale Multispectral Signature Tank Mock-up.





These cutting-edge tools are intended to enhance the Indian Army’s training capabilities in camouflage and deception technologies, which are critical for modern battlefield survivability.





CPGS4.0 represents an upgrade over previous versions of camouflage pattern generation tools. It incorporates advanced algorithms that simulate a wide array of environmental and operational conditions across multiple spectral bands such as visible light, infrared, and radar.





This multispectral adaptability allows soldiers and engineers to devise camouflage patterns that are highly effective against detection by various sensor technologies used by contemporary armed forces.





The full-scale Multispectral Signature Tank Mock-up serves as a tangible, practical asset for training purposes. It replicates the physical and spectral characteristics of an actual combat tank, enabling personnel to experiment with camouflage techniques in a controlled environment.





This hands-on training is invaluable in understanding how different materials, paint schemes, and cover objects affect the tank’s visibility and detectability under diverse conditions.





Together, these innovations address the complex challenges of concealment on the modern battlefield. Traditional camouflage methods often fall short against advanced sensor suites and reconnaissance technologies, which can detect heat signatures, movement, and radar reflections.





By equipping the Army with software that can generate optimised camouflage patterns and a realistic mock-up for testing and training, the DRDO is significantly raising the standard of deception tactics.





This handover also reflects the growing emphasis on integrating technology with soldier training.





Modern warfare demands not only physical readiness but also technological sophistication. The synergy between DRDO’s research output and the Army’s operational requirements ensures a continuous feedback loop for improvement and innovation in defence systems.





The training focus on deception technology will empower troops to deploy better concealment strategies, reducing vulnerability and increasing survivability during operations. It also enables commanders to plan missions with greater confidence, knowing their assets are equipped with state-of-the-art camouflage that can fool enemy sensors and intelligence.





This development is a testament to India’s commitment to indigenising defence technology and enhancing strategic preparedness. The collaboration between DRDO and the Indian Army exemplifies a forward-thinking approach to countering emerging threats and technological advancements in warfare.





As adversaries continue to develop sophisticated detection capabilities, India’s proactive adoption and adaptation of multispectral camouflage solutions is a crucial step in maintaining tactical superiority.





The integration of CPGS4.0 and the Multispectral Signature Tank Mock-up is set to revolutionise the approach to military deception. It is expected to improve operational outcomes in various terrains and conflict scenarios, supporting India’s strategic objectives in both conventional and asymmetric warfare contexts.





This initiative also strengthens the Indian defence ecosystem by showcasing the effective application of indigenous research and development in frontline operational capability.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







