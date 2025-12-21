



Security forces have significantly intensified measures across Srinagar and its surrounding districts following credible intelligence suggesting a possible terrorist attack in the near future.





Jammu and Kashmir police, alongside paramilitary units, have established multiple checkpoints throughout the region, focusing primarily on thorough frisking of vehicles.





The heightened vigilance targets two-wheelers and cars, particularly those bearing number plates from states outside Jammu and Kashmir. This approach stems from patterns observed in previous incidents, where such vehicles have been exploited by militants for reconnaissance or direct assaults.





A senior police official confirmed the existence of specific inputs pointing to a "targeted attack." These warnings have prompted the escalation, with forces acting proactively to disrupt any potential threats before they materialise.





"There is strong intelligence regarding the movement of ultras and a possible targeted strike, necessitating intensified vehicle checks," the official stated. He emphasised that two-wheelers are frequently favoured in such operations due to their manoeuvrability in urban settings.





Over the past fortnight, law enforcement agencies have detained, summoned, and interrogated numerous suspects. These actions form part of a broader intelligence-gathering drive aimed at uncovering details on the anticipated attack and the movements of suspected militants.





In southern Kashmir, particular attention has turned to a white Ford EcoSport, believed to be ferrying militants. Police have issued alerts and are conducting widespread searches to locate and neutralise this vehicle, which could serve as a key logistical asset for adversaries.





The security ramp-up extends beyond Srinagar's core areas, encompassing adjoining districts vulnerable to infiltration or staging points for attacks. Random checks and foot patrols have surged, with sniffer dogs and explosive detection equipment deployed at strategic locations.





This operation reflects ongoing challenges in the Kashmir Valley, where intermittent intelligence on Lashkar-e-Taiba or Hizbul Mujahideen activities persists despite a decline in overall militancy. Recent detentions have yielded leads on over ground workers potentially aiding such plots.





Civilians in Srinagar have noted longer travel times due to the checks, yet many express support for the measures amid lingering memories of past assaults on soft targets. Authorities urge public cooperation, including reporting suspicious vehicles or activities.





The white Ford EcoSport hunt underscores the tactical evolution of militants, who increasingly rely on civilian vehicles to evade detection. Similar vehicles have featured in prior incidents, prompting forensic tracking and number plate recognition enhancements.





Paramilitary forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force, are integral to the cordon-and-search operations. Their integration with local police ensures rapid response capabilities, drawing on joint command structures refined through recent counter-terrorism drills.





Intelligence inputs reportedly originated from a mix of human sources, technical surveillance, and intercepted communications. While specifics remain classified, officials hint at cross-border linkages, possibly involving handlers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





In parallel, night-time vigilance has intensified, with floodlighting at vulnerable sites and drone surveillance over highways. This multi-layered strategy aims to compress militant operational space.





Overground networks, often comprising local sympathisers, are under scrutiny, with dozens questioned in the last two weeks alone. Confessions have reportedly corroborated the attack threat, validating the security posture.





Economic hubs and tourist spots in Srinagar face extra layers of protection, given their appeal as high-impact targets. Vehicle registries are being cross-verified against national databases to flag anomalies.





The operation's success hinges on community trust, with police appealing for tips via anonymous helplines. Past successes, such as foiled fidayeen bids, bolster confidence in pre-emptive action.





As the situation evolves, forces remain on high alert, prepared to adapt based on fresh intelligence. The focus on the white Ford EcoSport continues unabated, with rewards offered for actionable leads.





This security blanket not only deters immediate threats but also signals resolve against resurgence. Srinagar's residents, while cautious, continue daily life under the watchful eyes of enhanced patrols.





Broader implications include potential ripple effects on regional stability, with neighbouring areas placed on yellow alert. Coordination with the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles battalions ensures seamless coverage.





The intensified frisking and vehicle checks represent a calibrated response to tangible risks, prioritising civilian safety while pursuing the leads on militant movements.





Based On ET News Report







