



The Indian Army is intensifying its procurement of suicide drones, technically known as loitering munitions or Kamikaze drones, following critical lessons from Operation Sindoor in May 2025.





A proposal to acquire 850 such drones for its special forces, along with naval and air force units, has reached an advanced stage. The Defence Acquisition Council is scheduled to convene later in December 2025 to approve this fast-track acquisition from indigenous sources.





This surge in drone procurement stems directly from the nature of the recent conflict with Pakistan. Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, showcased the devastating efficacy of drones. Indian forces neutralised seven of nine terrorist targets on the first day and extended strikes against Pakistan Army positions as hostilities escalated.





Kamikaze drones derive their name from the World War II Japanese "Special Attack Units," where pilots deliberately crashed explosive-laden aircraft into Allied warships—missions dubbed "Kamikaze," meaning "divine wind." Modern equivalents loiter silently over battlefields for hours, hovering until targets emerge, then dive at high speeds to detonate their payloads with precision.





The Indian Army already deploys loitering munitions from diverse sources and plans to induct around 30,000 in the near future across all fighting formations. This ambitious expansion equips infantry battalions with dedicated capabilities for both conventional warfare and counter-insurgency operations.





Central to this transformation is the Ashni Platoon, an infantry unit specialised in drone-centric warfare, often termed the Ashni Combat Unit. Developed under the Army's "Year of Technology Absorption" in 2024, it debuted operationally during a high-altitude exercise in Arunachal Pradesh's Kameng sector.





Ashni Platoons emphasise surveillance, target acquisition, precision strikes, and multi-domain manoeuvres. Each platoon operates a fleet of 10 drone systems: four for surveillance and six for loitering munitions. As of October 2025, 385 infantry battalions have been equipped with these platoons.





Every infantry battalion will now integrate one Ashni Platoon, responsible for deploying drones against enemy positions. This structure enhances tactical flexibility, allowing silent overwatch and rapid strikes without risking personnel.





Operation Sindoor validated this approach, as the Army credited drone usage for shaping its grasp of joint, technology-driven warfare. Drones targeted terror headquarters deep inside Pakistan, underscoring their role in cross-border operations.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently interacted with the Bhairav Battalion and an Ashni Platoon, highlighting governmental endorsement. The procurement aligns with India's indigenisation drive under the Make in India initiative, bolstering self-reliance in defence technologies.





This development positions the Indian Army at the forefront of drone warfare in South Asia. With Pakistan's retaliatory attempts blunted by Indian drone superiority, the force is adapting to hybrid threats from terrorism and state actors. The 850 Kamikaze drones will augment special forces' capabilities, enabling deeper penetration and loitering over high-value targets.





Broader implications extend to naval and air force integration, fostering tri-service synergy. Loitering munitions offer cost-effective alternatives to manned strikes, with reduced collateral damage when guided by real-time intelligence.





Indigenous production ensures rapid scaling and customisation for India's diverse terrains—from Himalayan borders to coastal flanks. Vendors are likely drawing from existing platforms like those tested in recent exercises, ensuring interoperability with Ashni Platoon protocols.





Challenges remain, including electronic warfare countermeasures and supply chain resilience. Yet, the Army's track record in absorbing technologies, as seen in 2024 reforms, instils confidence. By December's end, the DAC clearance could unlock contracts worth hundreds of crores, spurring private sector innovation.





Operation Sindoor's legacy endures, not just in tactical victories but in doctrinal shifts. The Pahalgam attack's shadow prompted a rethink, elevating drones from adjuncts to force multipliers. Ashni Platoons embody this evolution, turning infantry into tech-savvy predators.





As global powers like the US, Israel, and Russia refine loitering munitions—think Switchblade or Lancet—India's push closes the gap. With 30,000 units envisioned, the Army could outpace regional rivals in drone density per battalion.





Recent high-altitude drills in Kameng validated Ashni Platoons' prowess against simulated Chinese incursions. Surveillance drones fed data to Kamikaze variants, mimicking real-world LAC tensions. This operational maturity accelerates procurement timelines.





The fast-track procedure bypasses lengthy trials, prioritising urgency post-Sindoor. Launchers accompany the drones, ensuring plug-and-play deployment. Special forces will receive priority allotments for covert missions.





Counter-insurgency roles loom large too. In Jammu and Kashmir or Northeast theatres, Ashni Platoons can neutralise militants hiding in dense foliage, where traditional artillery falters.





Geopolitically, this bolsters India's deterrence against Pakistan and China. Russia-India ties, evident in S-400 integrations, may influence tech transfers, though indigenisation remains paramount.





Defence analysts anticipate export potential, aligning with Atmanirbhar Bharat. Ashni-equipped battalions could feature in future peacekeeping or QUAD exercises, projecting technological edge.





The Kamikaze drone spree post-Operation Sindoor heralds a new era. Ashni Platoons stand as vanguards, weaving drones into the Army's combat fabric for precision dominance.





Agencies







