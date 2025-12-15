



A father and son duo, identified as 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old son Naveed Akram, carried out a deadly shooting at a Jewish celebration on Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach.





The attack, which unfolded on the first day of Hanukkah, claimed at least 15 lives and injured dozens more. It marks Australia's deadliest mass shooting in nearly three decades, shattering the nation's reputation for strict gun control.





Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed that Sajid Akram was fatally shot by responding officers, while Naveed Akram sustained wounds and received hospital treatment. The pair, believed to be of Pakistani origin according to US intelligence sources cited by CBS News, targeted a Chanukah by the Sea event attended by around 1,000 people in a small park off the beach.





Witnesses described chaos as gunfire erupted around 6:45 p.m., with holiday revellers scattering along the sand and into nearby streets.





The assault lasted approximately 10 minutes, with video footage capturing two men in black shirts wielding what appeared to be a bolt-action rifle and a shotgun from a footbridge. Emergency services rushed to the scene amid reports of relentless gunfire.





One particularly harrowing clip showed beachgoers in swimsuits fleeing the water as shots rang out, turning a summer evening into a scene of terror.





Sajid Akram, who owned a modest fruit shop, had held a gun licence for about a decade, raising questions about Australia's firearms regulations. His son, an Australian-born citizen, had recently lost his bricklaying job due to his employer's insolvency. The father had arrived in Australia in 1998 on a student visa, later transitioning to a partner visa and resident return visas, as revealed by Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke.





Investigators raided the attackers' home in the suburb of Bonnyrigg, 36 kilometres west of Sydney's central business district, where a heavy police cordon enveloped several properties. Authorities expressed confidence that only the two gunmen were involved, dismissing earlier concerns about a third offender.





New South Wales Premier Chris Minns praised a bystander, fruit shop owner Ahmed al Ahmed, as a "genuine hero" for tackling and disarming one assailant, an act captured on video and now the subject of a fundraising campaign that has raised over A$200,000.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the site on Monday morning, laying flowers amid mourners who placed candles, Israeli and Australian flags, and tributes. He described the incident as "an act of pure evil, an act of antisemitism, an act of terrorism" on Australian soil. Albanese emphasised national unity, vowing to eradicate antisemitism and wrapping Australians' support around the grieving Jewish community.





The victims ranged in age from 10 to 87, with at least 42 others hospitalised, several in critical condition. Chabad, the Orthodox Jewish movement organising the event, named Rabbi Eli Schlanger, an assistant rabbi and event coordinator, among the dead. His brother-in-law, Rabbi Mendel Kastel, urged community resilience over blame, stating, "It's about a community."





Australian authorities noted Naveed Akram's prior scrutiny by intelligence services six years earlier over suspected Islamic State links, per an Indian Intelligence Bureau official quoted by IANS. He may have evaded detection by lying low until striking during Hanukkah. Despite this history, police stated there were no indications of a planned attack beforehand.





This tragedy evokes memories of the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, where 35 people died, prompting sweeping gun reforms. Bondi Beach, a cultural landmark drawing thousands daily, now grapples with profound loss. Eyewitness Trent Tur, an 18-year-old lifesaver, recounted seeing a child shot amid the panic: "It was probably the worst thing I've ever seen."





World leaders swiftly condemned the attack. US President Donald Trump labelled it an "anti-Semitic attack" during a White House event. French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed solidarity. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu linked it to rising antisemitism, criticising Australia's stance on Palestinian statehood.





The shootings form part of a disturbing surge in anti-Semitic incidents in Australia since Israel's Gaza operations began in October 2023, targeting synagogues, buildings, and vehicles. Albanese highlighted outreach from global figures, underscoring international resolve against hate. As investigations continue, the nation mourns while reinforcing its commitment to safety and tolerance.





Based On NDTV Report











