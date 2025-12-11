



Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia escalated sharply on 10 December 2025, leading to intense military clashes along their shared border. Reports from Khmer Times and the Bangkok Post detailed an exchange of attacks that have caused casualties, injuries, and significant disruption in the border regions.





On Wednesday morning, the Thai military launched air strikes using F-16 fighter jets, dropping two bombs on the Cambodian village of Slor Kram in Banteay Meanchey province. The strikes extended to multiple locations including Thi Mom Thi, An Ses, Phnom Khak, and the Preah Vihear Temple area—a site recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage location.





In addition to aerial bombardment, Thailand's forces employed artillery fire, firing one shell at the Cheyy area in Pursat province, along with the use of drones to drop bombs. The operation manifested a clear and intense aerial and ground offensive.





Cambodia retaliated with rocket attacks targeting Thai territory. According to the Bangkok Post, rockets struck Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin province around 8:40 am local time, forcing an evacuation of patients and medical staff.





This health facility had previously come under fire in July during earlier clashes. Cambodian forces reportedly launched six rockets in the vicinity of the hospital, signalling a deliberate strike that endangered civilian infrastructure and non-combatants.





The fighting was not limited to aerial assaults and rocket fire. The Thai Second Army Region disclosed that Cambodian forces used approximately 5,000 rockets and launched suicide drone attacks across multiple border areas on Tuesday. Key districts affected included Chong An Ma and Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani province, Thiang Ta Mok in Si Sa Ket, and Chong Khana and Prasat Ta Khwai in Surin province. The scale and intensity of these assaults underline the severe volatility of the ongoing conflict.





Casualty figures supplied by Thai military authorities reported four Thai soldiers killed and 68 wounded, with Cambodian forces suffering 61 fatalities. Injured Cambodian soldier numbers were not yet available. Ground combat continues in contested areas; the First Army Region of Thailand claimed to have recaptured a disputed zone in Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Sa Kaeo province, where they found Cambodian anti-personnel landmines and improvised explosive devices prepared for future combat operations.





Attempts to clear other contested grounds, such as Ban Nong Chan also in Sa Kaeo, faced heavy resistance, resulting in injuries to five Thai soldiers. This ground-level fighting demonstrates the complexity of border disputes involving entrenched positions and the use of guerrilla tactics such as mines and IEDs.





These violent exchanges follow a fragile peace process initiated only weeks prior in Kuala Lumpur, where a peace agreement was signed under the supervision of US President Donald Trump. The agreement was considered a breakthrough in reducing hostilities but was suspended by Thailand in November after a landmine explosion injured two Thai soldiers, signalling a collapse in trust and a reversion to conflict.





President Trump, speaking from Pennsylvania, acknowledged the renewed conflict, stating his intention to intervene diplomatically to stop the fighting between Thailand and Cambodia. He referenced his recent track record in resolving conflicts, asserting his commitment to "making peace through strength" between these two Southeast Asian neighbours.





This renewed conflict comes against a backdrop of longstanding border disputes rooted in colonial-era map disagreements and territorial sovereignty claims. Previous flare-ups, including a major fighting episode in July involving jets, missiles, and ground troops, resulted in dozens of deaths and displacement of nearly 2,00,000 civilians, highlighting the severe humanitarian impact of these clashes.





The current escalation reveals not only the fragility of peace arrangements in the region but also the persistent and deep-seated tensions driven by nationalistic and territorial disputes. With military activity intensifying and civilian areas being targeted, the situation remains volatile and precarious, demanding urgent international diplomatic engagement to prevent further deterioration.





Based On ANI Report







