



Bangladesh is gearing up for its national election scheduled on 12 February 2026, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's political history. This election will be the first since the dramatic student-led uprising in July 2024 that led to the ouster of then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





The uprising triggered significant political changes, including the establishment of an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.





The upcoming polls will be historic, featuring simultaneous voting for all 300 parliamentary seats alongside a national referendum. The referendum will focus on the "July Charter," a reform proposal aimed at curbing the executive powers of the government and enhancing the independence of the judiciary.





This dual ballot system, unprecedented in Bangladesh, reflects the country’s attempt to reshape its governance structures.





Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin announced the election schedule during a national broadcast on state television BTV and radio Bangladesh Betar. Nomination papers for candidates will be accepted on 29 December 2025, and campaigning will commence on 22 January 2026, continuing until 48 hours before polling day. The Election Commission has meticulously planned for around 42,761 polling centres and 244,739 booths, accommodating approximately 127.6 million registered voters.





Polling hours have been extended by an hour to allow voters ample time to cast their vote for both parliamentary candidates and the referendum. In constituencies where only a single candidate is contesting, voters will have the option to cast a "no vote," introducing a new democratic choice. The authorities have also banned campaign posters to protect the environment, a first for elections in Bangladesh.





Expatriate voters have been given the opportunity to participate through an online registration system for postal ballots. As of early December, nearly 297,000 overseas Bangladeshis had registered for postal voting. Their ballots will include party and independent symbols without candidate names and must be received before the close of voting.





Following the student-led uprising, Sheikh Hasina fled to India on 5 August 2024, leading to the formation of the interim government under Muhammad Yunus. The interim administration imposed a ban on Sheikh Hasina’s party, the Bangladesh Awami League, and the Election Commission postponed the party’s registration.





Unless the ban on the Awami League is lifted, the party will be excluded from the upcoming elections. Many of the party’s leaders and activists remain absconding or imprisoned, facing severe political repression.





The main contenders in the elections are expected to be the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, and Jamaat-e-Islami. Additionally, the newly formed National Citizens Party (NCP), which spearheaded the uprising against Sheikh Hasina, will also participate, introducing new dynamics into the electoral contest.





This election is widely seen as a critical test for Bangladesh’s democracy. Voters and observers alike will be focusing on issues such as restoring democratic governance, reviving the economy, mending strained ties with India, combating corruption, and strengthening judicial independence and press freedom.





India has publicly expressed its hope that the elections will be free, fair, credible, inclusive, and participatory. Given the geopolitical significance and the impact of recent political upheavals, the world will be closely watching how Bangladesh navigates this transformative phase in its political journey.





