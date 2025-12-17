US federal agents detain a man during an immigration raid





US President Donald Trump has significantly expanded a travel ban on Tuesday, incorporating five additional countries into what was originally a list of 12 nations facing full entry restrictions.





This development, reported by ANI on 17 December 2025, underscores the administration's ongoing efforts to reinforce US immigration controls and national security measures. The White House emphasised that these restrictions aim to address deficiencies in vetting processes for foreign nationals.





The newly added countries subject to a complete travel ban include Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria. \





Additionally, individuals holding travel documents issued by the Palestinian Authority now face prohibitions on entry to the United States. This brings the total number of fully banned nations to 17, marking a substantial widening of the policy.





Existing partial bans on Laos and Sierra Leone have been escalated to full suspensions of entry. Meanwhile, partial restrictions have been imposed on a further 15 countries: Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. These measures target nations with identified shortcomings in information sharing and documentation reliability.





The White House proclamation justifies the bans by highlighting challenges such as widespread corruption, fraudulent civil documents, unreliable criminal records, and absent birth-registration systems in the affected countries. It also criticises some governments for refusing to share law-enforcement data and for operating citizenship-by-investment schemes that obscure identities and evade vetting protocols.





A key change narrows broad family-based immigrant visa exemptions, which the administration views as prone to fraud. Case-by-case waivers remain available, preserving flexibility for exceptional circumstances. This adjustment aligns with broader goals of enforcing immigration laws and advancing foreign policy objectives related to counterterrorism.





The expansion builds on Trump's June announcement, which initially barred citizens from 12 countries: Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Partial restrictions were then applied to Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela, setting the stage for Tuesday's enhancements.





This latest move follows a high-profile incident over the US Thanksgiving holiday weekend, involving the arrest of an Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, suspected of shooting two National Guard soldiers in Washington DC. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem linked Lakanwal to the Biden-era Operation Allies Welcome, describing him as one of many unvetted Afghans paroled into the US.





Lakanwal faces accusations of fatally shooting US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom and wounding US Air Force Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, who is now recovering. The timing of the travel ban expansion appears tied to this event, amplifying calls for stricter entry protocols amid concerns over inadequate vetting.





Fox News coverage notes that the Trump administration frames these policies as essential for mitigating risks from entrants whose backgrounds cannot be reliably assessed. The measures seek to compel greater cooperation from foreign governments, particularly those reluctant to provide necessary data for security screenings.





Critics may view the bans as broadening an already controversial framework, reminiscent of Trump's first-term policies. However, supporters argue they safeguard national security by prioritising verifiable information over expedited admissions. The proclamation explicitly ties the restrictions to preventing terrorist threats and upholding immigration integrity.





As implementation proceeds, affected travellers will encounter heightened scrutiny at US borders. Airlines and immigration authorities must adapt to the updated lists, potentially leading to increased refusals and appeals. The policy's long-term impact on diplomatic relations with the listed nations remains to be seen, especially for strategic partners like Nigeria.





This expansion reflects a consistent Trump administration stance on immigration, blending security imperatives with demands for international accountability. It signals a potential escalation in entry barriers, amid ongoing debates over balancing openness with vigilance in an era of global mobility challenges.





Based On ANI Report







