



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has outlined three pivotal areas to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Ethiopia: food and health security, capacity building, and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).





During his discussions with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali in Addis Ababa on 17 December 2025, the leaders elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership.





This partnership emphasises deepening cooperation in sustainable agriculture, natural farming, and agri-tech to enhance Ethiopia's food security. PM Modi highlighted these domains in a post on X, underscoring their potential to foster mutual growth and development.





Capacity building forms another cornerstone, with new programmes in artificial intelligence set to launch and student scholarships doubled. This initiative will enable more Ethiopian students to pursue higher education in India, promoting youth-to-youth engagement and knowledge exchange.





The collaboration on Digital Public Infrastructure aims to spur innovation and economic progress. PM Modi noted that these efforts, alongside partnerships in pharmaceuticals, digital health, and medical tourism, will drive shared prosperity.





Energy and critical minerals emerged as additional sectors ripe for collaboration. The talks reflect a holistic approach to bilateral relations, building on historical ties between the two nations.





In a cultural gesture, PM Abiy Ahmed Ali escorted PM Modi to the National Palace Museum, offering insights into Ethiopia's rich history and traditions. PM Modi expressed gratitude on X, describing the visit as a poignant reminder of Ethiopia's enduring heritage.





PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the National Palace in Addis Ababa, symbolising the warmth of the enduring India-Ethiopia partnership. His two-day visit, which commenced on Tuesday, was marked by a cordial airport reception.





Key outcomes include agreements on customised cooperation and the establishment of a data centre. Training for UN peacekeeping operations also features prominently, reinforcing joint commitments to global stability.





India and Ethiopia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on debt restructuring under the G20 Common Framework. This pact addresses economic challenges collaboratively, exemplifying pragmatic diplomacy.





Educational exchanges gained momentum with doubled ICCR scholarships for Ethiopian students. Specialised AI courses under the ITEC program further bolster capacity enhancement.





The Strategic Partnership signals a new chapter in India-Ethiopia relations, rooted in shared priorities for security, development, and innovation. As PM Modi concluded his visit, these agreements pave the way for tangible advancements in critical sectors.





Based On ANI Report







