



Three Members of the US House of Representatives have introduced a resolution to terminate President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration, which imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on imports from India.





The move, led by Representatives Deborah Ross, Marc Veasey, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, labels these measures as "illegal" and detrimental to American workers, consumers, and US-India bilateral relations.





This House resolution mirrors a bipartisan Senate effort to end similar tariffs on Brazil and limit the President's use of emergency powers for raising import duties. It specifically targets the additional 25 per cent "secondary" duties imposed on India on 27 August 2025, layered atop earlier reciprocal tariffs, pushing duties on many Indian products to a combined 50 per cent under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).





Congresswoman Deborah Ross, representing North Carolina, underscored her state's deep economic ties with India. She noted that Indian companies have invested over a billion dollars there, generating thousands of jobs in life sciences and technology sectors. North Carolina manufacturers, meanwhile, export hundreds of millions of dollars worth of goods to India each year.





Congressman Marc Veasey highlighted the cultural, economic, and strategic importance of India as a partner. He described the tariffs as a "tax on everyday North Texans" grappling with rising costs, arguing that they undermine shared interests.





Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi called the tariffs "counterproductive," warning that they disrupt supply chains, harm US workers, and inflate consumer prices. He advocated ending them to bolster US-India economic and security cooperation, stating that such duties fail to advance American interests or security.





The resolution forms part of a wider Democratic push in Congress to contest Trump's unilateral trade actions and recalibrate relations with India. In October, Ross, Veasey, Krishnamoorthi, Congressman Ro Khanna, and 19 others had urged the President to reverse these policies and mend strained ties.





This initiative seeks to reclaim Congress's constitutional authority over trade, curbing the executive's reliance on emergency powers for what critics deem misguided policies. The release accompanying the resolution emphasised this as a stand against presidential overreach in trade matters.





The tariffs trace back to August 2025, when Trump first levied a 25 per cent duty on Indian goods from 1 August, citing India's ongoing purchases of Russian oil. Days later, he added another 25 per cent, claiming these imports fuel Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine, resulting in the total 50 per cent burden.





These measures have strained US-India trade, a relationship valued at billions annually, encompassing sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT services, textiles, and machinery. Indian exports to the US, already facing prior reciprocal duties, now confront heightened barriers amid global supply chain pressures.





For American stakeholders, the tariffs exacerbate inflation concerns, with higher costs passed to consumers for Indian-sourced goods ranging from steel to chemicals. Businesses in tariff-hit states like North Carolina report disrupted investments and lost export opportunities.





Geopolitically, the duties risk alienating India, a key Quad partner countering Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific. Amid shared security interests, including intelligence sharing and joint military exercises, trade tensions could undermine strategic alignment against mutual threats.





Congressional critics argue that IEEPA, designed for genuine emergencies like sanctions on adversaries, has been misused for trade wars. Previous court challenges to similar Trump-era tariffs have had mixed outcomes, but this resolution invokes legislative checks on executive power.





Passage in the House remains uncertain, given Republican majorities and Trump's influence, yet it signals growing bipartisan unease with tariff escalation. A parallel Senate bill on Brazil suggests potential momentum for broader reform.





Supporters frame the resolution as pro-worker and pro-consumer, aligning with Democratic platforms while appealing to business lobbies invested in India. Failure to act, they warn, could invite retaliatory Indian measures, further harming US exporters.





India's response has been measured, with officials urging dialogue through bilateral channels like the Trade Policy Forum. New Delhi continues Russian oil imports to diversify energy sources amid sanctions, viewing US pressure as inconsistent with strategic partnership.





Longer-term, this episode highlights fractures in US trade policy under Trump 2.0, balancing "America First" rhetoric with alliances. Ending the tariffs could pave the way for a US-India free trade agreement, long discussed but stalled by domestic politics.





The resolution's tabling on Friday local time underscores urgency, as duties persist amid holiday shopping seasons amplifying consumer impacts. Observers anticipate hearings or votes in early 2026, testing Congress's resolve against presidential trade autonomy.





Based On ANI Report







