



The United States has seized a second oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, intensifying the ongoing standoff between Washington and Caracas. This operation, confirmed by US officials speaking to Al Jazeera, underscores the escalating tensions amid President Trump's aggressive campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's regime.





The move follows a similar seizure last week, which has already disrupted Venezuela's crude exports significantly.





US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the action via a post on X on Saturday, vowing to target the illicit trade in sanctioned oil that allegedly funds narco-terrorism in the region. The US Coast Guard led the operation, backed by Pentagon support, with officials describing it as a "consented boarding." The tanker reportedly halted voluntarily, permitting American forces to board without resistance, though the precise location remains undisclosed.





This latest seizure builds on President Trump's recent declaration of a "blockade" on all sanctioned oil tankers entering or exiting Venezuelan waters. The policy aims to choke off revenue streams that the US claims sustain Maduro's government and its purported links to drug trafficking networks. Since the first tanker was intercepted, an effective embargo has taken hold, with laden vessels lingering in Venezuelan waters to evade capture.





Venezuelan crude exports have plummeted as a result, stranding millions of barrels at sea. While many ships loading Venezuelan oil face sanctions, others carrying crude from allies like Iran and Russia operate under different restrictions. Notably, Chevron continues to transport Venezuelan oil using its own authorised vessels, navigating the complex web of exemptions.





China remains the dominant buyer of Venezuelan crude, absorbing about 4 per cent of its imports. December shipments are projected to exceed 600,000 barrels per day, according to analysts. However, the global oil market shows resilience, buoyed by ample supplies, including millions of barrels idling off China's coast awaiting unloading.





Trump's broader pressure tactics extend beyond seizures, incorporating a heightened US military footprint in the Caribbean and Pacific regions near Venezuela. Over two dozen strikes on vessels have been reported, resulting in at least 100 fatalities. These actions signal a willingness to employ force to enforce sanctions and compel Maduro's resignation.





The operations highlight the US Coast Guard's pivotal role, often taking the lead in maritime interdictions while drawing on military assets for reinforcement. Three anonymous officials verified the second seizure to Al Jazeera, emphasising its place within a sustained effort to dismantle Venezuela's oil-funded networks. Two additional sources corroborated the details, reinforcing the operation's legitimacy.





Venezuela's oil sector, once a powerhouse, now grapples with sanctions that have halved production since 2019. Maduro's government accuses the US of economic warfare, while Washington points to human rights abuses and corruption as justifications. The tankers in question typically ferry heavy crude to refineries in Asia and Europe, vital for blending into lighter fuels.





International reactions remain muted, with key importers like China prioritising energy security over geopolitical friction. India's refining sector, which processes Venezuelan heavy oil, may feel indirect ripples if exports dwindle further. For now, surplus global supplies mitigate price spikes, but prolonged disruptions could alter dynamics.





The seizures risk broader regional instability, potentially drawing in actors like Russia, which has supplied Venezuela with military hardware and oil in defiance of sanctions. Past US-Venezuela clashes have prompted diplomatic expulsions and threats of retaliation. As Trump ramps up enforcement, Maduro's regime faces mounting isolation, with oil revenues—once comprising 95 per cent of exports—under severe strain.





This episode revives memories of earlier tanker interdictions, including "shadow fleet" vessels used to skirt sanctions. US authorities have flagged over 100 such ships in recent years, employing tactics like ship-to-ship transfers in international waters. The "consented boarding" model minimises legal challenges, relying on flag-state permissions or voluntary compliance.





Economically, Venezuela's plight worsens: hyperinflation, shortages, and migration waves persist. Chevron's licensed operations provide a lifeline, producing around 200,000 barrels daily under humanitarian waivers. Yet, Trump's blockade rhetoric threatens even these exemptions, potentially accelerating a humanitarian crisis.





Strategically, the US leverages naval superiority in the Caribbean, where Venezuela's ageing fleet poses little counter-threat. Allies like the UK and Netherlands have cooperated in past seizures, sharing intelligence on illicit trades. The Pentagon's involvement hints at contingency plans for escalation, including potential airstrikes on coastal facilities.





Global energy markets watch closely, as Venezuelan disruptions could redirect flows from OPEC+ producers. Saudi Arabia and the UAE stand ready to fill gaps, maintaining Brent crude stability around $70 per barrel. For consumers in Europe and Asia, short-term impacts appear negligible, though long-term volatility looms.





Maduro's response has been defiant, labelling the seizures "piracy" and rallying Latin American allies. Russia and Iran have decried US "imperialism," pledging continued support. China's taciturn stance prioritises shipments, underscoring its pragmatic approach to sanctioned oil.





The second tanker seizure marks a bold US escalation, blending law enforcement with military muscle to starve Maduro's regime. While effective in curbing exports, it heightens risks of confrontation, with implications rippling across geopolitics, energy trade, and hemispheric security.





