



Israel has recognised who its true allies are amid mounting arms restrictions from Western nations over the Gaza conflict, turning its gaze towards India for expanded defence collaboration.





As embargoes bite from countries like Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Slovenia, Canada, and Japan, Tel Aviv views New Delhi as a vital manufacturing hub and strategic partner. This shift underscores a deepening bilateral bond, particularly in defence, space, and artificial intelligence.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's forthcoming visit to India, though dates remain fluid, will spotlight these priorities. Officials in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, speaking during ThePrint's recent visit at the Israeli government's invitation, emphasise India's role beyond mere procurement. "We have realised who our real friends are. India is indeed a friend, and we are looking at expanding our bilateral defence cooperation," one Israeli source confided.





The ambition extends to establishing India as a production base not just for Indian needs, but for Israel's domestic requirements and global exports. This diversification strategy addresses Israel's geographic constraints and security vulnerabilities, prompting a push for offshoring manufacturing to reliable partners. Sources predict intensified collaboration in the months ahead.





Western curbs have intensified since the Gaza war erupted in 2023. Spain enacted a total arms embargo in October 2025, cancelling existing contracts and barring dual-use technologies. Last May, it denied port access to a Danish vessel carrying 27 tonnes of explosives from India to Israel, citing regional peace needs.





The Netherlands, Belgium, Slovenia, Canada, and Japan have imposed outright bans or near-total restrictions on military trade with Israel. Italy lacks an official embargo, yet in September, Ravenna port workers blocked two trucks suspected of carrying arms amid Gaza war protests. Germany's Lufthansa recently halted military shipments to Tel Aviv due to British export controls and sanctions.





France and the UK ponder curbs on sub-system supplies, despite not providing complete platforms. International outcry over Gaza's civilian toll and destruction peaked with a joint statement from Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, the UK, and the EU's foreign affairs chief. They condemned Israel's planned Gaza City takeover as a potential breach of humanitarian law.





Paradoxically, Israel's defence exports to Europe hit record highs, with signed orders securing firms for four to five years. Yet, self-reliance demands broader manufacturing footprints. "Israel needs defence production facilities beyond its borders, preferably in friendly countries. India is one such location," a source noted.





Indian officials welcome the overtures. "Israel has cutting-edge technology, and India has the ability to scale up manufacturing. It is a win-win," one remarked. Discussions gained momentum during Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh's early November visit to Israel, where he co-chaired the India-Israel Joint Working Group.





That meeting yielded a memorandum of understanding for joint development, co-production of defence systems, and tech sharing in AI, cyber capabilities, training, and R&D. "The MoUs are enabling agreements for the kind of work that is being planned," a source explained. Israeli firms await tweaks to India's joint venture norms, FDI rules, and Defence Acquisition Procedure.





India's indigenisation drive has trimmed Israel's slice of its arms imports—from 34 percent in 2015-2019 to single digits by 2025—placing it behind France and Russia. Nonetheless, Jerusalem ranks among top suppliers. The dynamic evolves from buyer-seller to enduring joint ventures in development and production.





This partnership aligns with India's Make in India ethos, leveraging Israeli innovation for scaled output. Netanyahu's visit could catalyse firm commitments, fortifying ties against global headwinds. As arms curbs persist, India emerges as Israel's steadfast defence anchor in Asia.





