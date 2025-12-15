



India's Gaganyaan program advances with its first uncrewed mission, G1, slated for launch on a human-rated LVM3 rocket early next year, carrying the humanoid robot Vyommitra. This flight validates critical systems for human spaceflight. A second uncrewed mission follows in 2026, leading to crewed low-Earth orbit flights in 2027.​





The G1 mission tests end-to-end operations, including human-rated LVM3 aerodynamics, crew module orbital management, re-entry dynamics, and recovery procedures. Vyommitra monitors life support, environmental controls, and avionics while simulating human responses in microgravity. Over 80,000 ground tests, including crew escape and parachute systems, ensure reliability.​





Vyommitra, a half-humanoid with AI for decision-making and panel operations, bridges robotic and human flights by issuing alerts and executing tasks. Its aluminium frame and sensors enable interaction with spacecraft systems. The robot reduces risks before astronauts board.​





Timeline Overview





G1 (Early 2026, possibly Dec 2025 delayed): First uncrewed with Vyommitra, before March 2026.​

G2 (2026): Second uncrewed validation flight.​

Crewed (Q1 2027): Indian astronauts to low Earth orbit.​





ISRO's human-rated LVM3 features redundancies and a crew escape system for safety across ascent phases.​