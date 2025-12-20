



The Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine concluded in New Delhi on Friday, marking a significant milestone in the integration of ancient healing practices with contemporary healthcare systems. Jointly organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Government of India, the three-day event drew ministers, scientists, indigenous leaders, and traditional medicine practitioners from over 100 countries.





It commenced on Wednesday and fostered robust discussions on embedding traditional medicine within modern health frameworks.





WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus delivered a compelling closing address, underscoring the vital role of traditional medicine in tackling pressing global health challenges.





He emphasised that traditional approaches could mitigate threats to modern health, alleviate economic burdens on healthcare systems, and bridge gaps in equitable access to services. Dr Tedros highlighted how these practices offer sustainable solutions amid rising demands on global health infrastructures.





Particular praise was reserved for India's pioneering model, which Dr Tedros described as a beacon for harmonising tradition with innovation. "India has shown the world that traditional wisdom and modern science are not inconsistent, but complementary to each other," he stated, illustrating a seamless synergy that advances public health outcomes. This approach, he noted, exemplifies how cultural heritage can propel scientific progress without conflict.





Dr Tedros also commended the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting it with elevating this vision onto the global stage. Under Modi's guidance, India has championed the mainstreaming of traditional medicine, positioning it as a cornerstone of inclusive healthcare strategies. This endorsement underscores India's growing influence in shaping international health policies.





The summit yielded a consensus on several actionable fronts, reflecting broad agreement among participants. Delegates committed to upholding safety, quality, and public trust via harmonised, risk-based regulatory frameworks. These measures aim to standardise practices while preserving the integrity of traditional systems worldwide.





Biodiversity conservation emerged as another key pillar, with agreements to protect traditional knowledge alongside cultural heritage, intellectual property rights, and equitable benefit-sharing mechanisms. Such steps ensure that indigenous wisdom is safeguarded from exploitation, fostering ethical advancements in medicine.





Digital innovation featured prominently in the outcomes, with pledges to leverage technologies responsibly for enhanced research, data generation, and accessibility.





Participants envisioned AI-driven tools and digital platforms accelerating the validation and dissemination of traditional remedies, making them viable in resource-limited settings.





Integration into health systems, particularly private sectors, formed a core commitment. Safe and effective traditional medicines will be woven into national healthcare architectures, promoting holistic care models that combine allopathic and indigenous methods. This holistic push seeks to optimise patient outcomes and reduce over-reliance on synthetic pharmaceuticals.





In his concluding remarks, Dr Tedros called for a unified global resolve. "As we conclude this summit, let us live united by the shared conviction that the future of health must be integrated, inclusive and informed," he urged. He advocated restoring balance among people, communities, and the planet to forge resilient societies for future generations.





The summit's resolutions signal a paradigm shift, positioning traditional medicine as an indispensable ally in the fight against pandemics, chronic diseases, and health disparities. India's hosting role not only amplified its soft power in global health diplomacy but also reinforced its credentials as a bridge between ancient legacies and futuristic innovations.





Moving forward, these agreements will likely spur collaborative research initiatives, policy reforms, and investments, potentially transforming healthcare accessibility worldwide.





