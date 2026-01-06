



Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has undertaken a significant two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking the initial phase of his two-nation tour that will subsequently take him to Sri Lanka.





Arriving on 5 January 2026, General Dwivedi held comprehensive discussions with Major General Yousef Maayouf Saeed Al Hallami, Commander of the UAE Land Forces. These talks, conducted in New Delhi's strategic diplomatic context, underscore India's deepening military ties with key Gulf partners amid evolving regional dynamics.





The agenda centred on bolstering bilateral defence cooperation between the Indian Army and UAE forces. Officials highlighted a mutual commitment to expanding positive military engagements, fostering training convergence, and advancing joint initiatives. Such collaborations aim to enhance interoperability, share best practices in land warfare, and address common security challenges in the Indian Ocean region.





This visit assumes added importance against the backdrop of rapid developments in the Gulf. Escalating tensions between the UAE and Saudi Arabia over Yemen have heightened regional volatility, prompting closer scrutiny of alliances. India's outreach to the UAE reflects a pragmatic approach to safeguarding energy interests and maritime security lanes, given the UAE's pivotal role in global trade routes.





General Dwivedi's itinerary extends beyond high-level dialogues. He is scheduled to tour prominent military institutions, including the UAE National Defence College, where he will engage with officers and troops. These interactions provide opportunities for knowledge exchange on modern warfare doctrines, counter-terrorism tactics, and technological integrations in land forces.





The momentum in India-UAE military relations traces back to a landmark precedent in December 2020. Then-Army Chief General M M Naravane's pioneering visit to the UAE— the first by an Indian Army head—laid the groundwork for sustained partnerships. Subsequent exchanges have included joint exercises, training programs, and defence industry dialogues, culminating in agreements on logistics support and equipment interoperability.





Recent reciprocity further strengthens this bond. Just weeks prior to General Dwivedi's arrival, Major General Ali Saif Humaid Alkaabi, Commander of the UAE Presidential Guard, visited India. That trip focused on elite force training and special operations, signalling a broadening scope from conventional to specialised domains.





For India, these engagements align with broader strategic imperatives. As a net security provider in the Indian Ocean, New Delhi seeks to counterbalance influences from adversaries while nurturing ties with Gulf states that host millions of Indian expatriates. The UAE, with its advanced military infrastructure and investments in Indian defence manufacturing, emerges as a natural partner for technology transfers and joint ventures.





Training convergence forms a cornerstone of the discussions. Both armies envisage expanded exchanges for officers and NCOs, focusing on urban warfare, desert operations, and cyber-enabled land battles. Such programs could leverage the UAE's experience in arid terrains, complementing India's Himalayan and maritime operational expertise.





Defence industrial cooperation also looms large. The UAE's growing role in India's 'Make in India' ecosystem—evident in deals for ammunition and UAV components—could accelerate through this visit. General Dwivedi's interactions may pave the way for co-development projects, enhancing indigenous capabilities amid global supply chain disruptions.





Geopolitically, the timing resonates with India's multi-alignment strategy. Balancing relations with Russia, the US, and now Gulf monarchies, New Delhi positions itself as a stabilising force.





The UAE's neutral stance in conflicts like Yemen aligns with India's advocacy for dialogue, potentially opening avenues for humanitarian and peacekeeping collaborations.





Following the UAE leg on 6 January, General Dwivedi proceeds to Sri Lanka, a vital maritime neighbour. This sequenced tour illustrates India's proactive diplomacy in South Asia and the extended neighbourhood, weaving security threads across the Indo-Pacific.





General Dwivedi's UAE engagements herald a new chapter in India-UAE defence synergy. By prioritising practical cooperation amid regional flux, both nations reinforce mutual resilience, promising tangible gains in training, technology, and strategic posture for the years ahead.





