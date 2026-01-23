



India's Semiconductor Mission has achieved a significant milestone, with Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw announcing that commercial production of semiconductor chips will commence in 2026, precisely within the five-year timeline set at its launch.





Speaking in Veldhoven, Netherlands, on 23 January 2026, Vaishnaw expressed delight at the progress during an interview with ANI. He recalled that the mission was initiated on 1 January 2022, with the explicit goal of kickstarting commercial operations within five years.





Vaishnaw confirmed that four plants are slated to begin commercial production this year. Notably, pilot production has already been underway in three facilities since 2025, underscoring the rapid advancement of the initiative.





The minister highlighted the burgeoning semiconductor ecosystem in India, where global equipment manufacturers are establishing operations. A robust materials manufacturing base is also emerging, complemented by a steadily growing talent pipeline.





Several targets from the mission's first phase are not only on track but ahead of schedule. For instance, against a decade-long goal of training 85,000 skilled professionals, India has already developed 65,000 talents in just four years.





Vaishnaw emphasised the global recognition of these strides, noting tremendous industry support worldwide. "The world is taking note," he stated, reflecting increasing confidence in India's capabilities.





He further elaborated on India's strengths across the five layers of the AI stack. The country is poised to lead in the application layer, with sovereign AI models capable of addressing 95 per cent of domestic challenges.





Progress in the chip layer is particularly encouraging, aligning with the semiconductor mission's objectives. The infrastructure layer boasts investments nearing 70 billion US dollars, with growth continuing apace.





On investments, Vaishnaw revealed that total commitments have surged to nearly 90 billion dollars as of recent updates. These figures are projected to climb to 150 billion dollars ahead of the forthcoming AI Impact Summit.





The government remains focused on all five AI layers, including the critical energy component, to foster a self-reliant ecosystem in AI and semiconductors.





A landmark moment occurred in September 2025, when the first batch of Made-in-India chips from a pilot line was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Vaishnaw himself.





The India Semiconductor Mission received Union Cabinet approval in December 2021, backed by an outlay of ₹76,000 crore. It provides financial incentives for semiconductor fabrication, display manufacturing, and chip design.





The program seeks to integrate India into global electronics value chains. Led by international experts, it aims to cultivate a vibrant semiconductor and display ecosystem.





Ultimately, the mission positions India as a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design. As the nodal agency, it ensures seamless execution of related schemes.





Based On ANI Report







